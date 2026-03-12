Helus Pharma Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Jill Conwell as Chief People Officer

Proven human resources and organizational strategist brings more than two decades of leadership across the pharmaceutical industry

Appointment supports Helus Pharma's continued maturation as the company advances its novel clinical pipeline

NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helus PharmaTM (Nasdaq: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing novel serotonergic agonists ("NSAs"), today announced the appointment of Jill Conwell as Chief People Officer, effective immediately.

Conwell brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the life sciences industry, with expertise spanning organizational strategy, talent development, corporate communications, investor relations, and building commercial teams. Throughout her career, she has helped biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies design and scale organizations to support evolving business strategies, including periods of rapid growth, pipeline advancement, and corporate transformation.

"Jill has a proven ability to help life sciences companies build and align teams, organizational strategies, and processes to support ambitious growth," said Michael Cola, Chief Executive Officer of Helus Pharma. "As Helus Pharma advances our clinical programs and prepares for the next phase of growth, Jill's experience will be invaluable in helping us attract top talent, advance our culture, and scale the organization to support the business."

Conwell has held senior leadership roles at Aclaris Therapeutics, Idera Pharmaceuticals, and Shire Pharmaceuticals, where she was an integral member of executive leadership and partnered closely with boards. In addition to leading human resources functions, she has also worked across corporate communications and investor relations, bringing a broad strategic perspective to companies navigating growth and change.

"I'm excited to join Helus Pharma at such a pivotal time for the company," said Conwell. "Helus Pharma is advancing an innovative approach to addressing serious mental health conditions, and I value the opportunity to help the team execute on our scientific and strategic goals while maintaining a strong, collaborative, and mission-driven culture."

Conwell holds an MBA in Strategic Management and Organizational Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Virginia.

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma, the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc. (the "Company" or "Helus Pharma") is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing proprietary NSAs: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company's proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

With class leading data, Helus Pharma aims to improve the treatment landscape through the introduction of NSAs that aim to provide durable improvements in mental health. Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.

The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit www.helus.com or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus PharmaTM is a trademark of Cybin Corp.

