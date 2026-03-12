BIO-key International, Inc.: BIO-key Partners with TD SYNNEX Public Sector (DLT) to Deliver Identity-Bound Biometric and IAM Solutions to the U.S. Public Sector

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions enabling phoneless, tokenless, passwordless, and phishing-resistant authentication, today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX Public Sector (DLT Solutions), a leading technology partner to the U.S. public sector, to bring BIO-key's comprehensive suite of security solutions to federal, state, and local government agencies. DLT is a unit of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions.

As government entities face increasing mandates to adopt Zero Trust architectures and phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), the partnership between BIO-key and DLT provides a streamlined procurement path for agencies to secure their digital infrastructure. By integrating BIO-key's PortalGuard IAM platform and Passkey:YOU biometric solutions into DLT's extensive portfolio of government contracts, agencies can now more easily deploy high-assurance identity security that anchors digital access to the actual person, rather than just a device.

"This partnership with BIO-key represents an important step forward in our continued investment in innovative cybersecurity solutions," said Kirk Fisher, Vice President, Sales, of DLT. "By combining BIO-key's biometric expertise with DLT's deep public sector experience, we're creating new opportunities to deliver scalable, secure identity solutions that meet today's evolving threat landscape."

BIO-key's advanced authentication and access management solutions, including identity-bound biometrics, address the unique challenges of the public sector, including compliance with Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS), HIPAA, and NIST SP 800-171. Key capabilities now available through the partnership include:

Biometric Authentication: Patented, phishing-resistant fingerprint technology (NIST-tested and FBI certified) that validates the user's identity independently of their device.

Identity and Access Management: Centralized control via the PortalGuard platform, providing seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) and authorization across on-premises and cloud environments (IDaaS).

Multi-Factor Authentication: Enhanced security for mission-critical systems supporting more than twenty authentication methods to fit any agency workflow.

Compliance-Ready Solutions: Purpose-built to meet rigorous government security standards and regulations while reducing IT help desk costs through self-service tools.

"Partnering with a public sector powerhouse like DLT is a significant milestone in our mission to bring Identity-Bound Biometrics to the forefront of government security," said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to help agencies improve their cybersecurity posture, reduce risk, and deliver secure, user-friendly access to critical systems across the United States.

"This partnership ensures that public sector customers have access to the expert technical support and contract vehicles necessary to modernize their identity strategies effectively. We look forward to collaborating on joint initiatives and identifying strategic opportunities."

About TD SYNNEX Public Sector (www.DLT.com)

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator with over 30 years of dedication specializing in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. DLT simplifies the process for software vendors, systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector.

DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to transform technology to achieve mission success - all through a secure supply chain. In addition to focusing on the vertical markets listed above, DLT puts an emphasis on six core technology segments: Application and DevOps, Cloud and Infrastructure, CX and Workforce Tools, Cybersecurity and Zero Trust, Data, AI and Automation, and Networking and Edge.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO- key.com

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

