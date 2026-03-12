Cemtrex Inc.: Cemtrex Announces $1.2 Million Industrial Contract and Provides Business Update

Hauppauge, NY, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) today announced that its Advanced Industrial Services ("AIS") subsidiary has been awarded a $1.2 million industrial installation contract and is providing a business update following its recently reported fiscal first quarter 2026 results.

As previously reported, Cemtrex generated $16.1 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter, representing 17% year-over-year growth, driven primarily by continued expansion in its Industrial segment.

The Industrial segment delivered a record quarter with $10.6 million in revenue, up 28% year-over-year, reflecting continued demand for installation and infrastructure work across manufacturing and industrial facilities.

The Company reported an operating loss of $2.8 million for the first fiscal quarter, reflecting a combination of factors including margin compression in the Security segment, weakness in government demand, and certain one-time items related to equipment write-offs, legal matters, and acquisition activity.

Management does not believe the first quarter operating results fully reflect the Company's current operating structure going forward. The Company has taken several steps intended to improve operating performance, including annualized cost reductions of $2.5-3.0 million and pricing adjustments within the Security segment, as well as the addition of earnings contributions from the recently completed acquisitions of Invocon and Richland Industries.

Invocon establishes Cemtrex's Aerospace & Defense segment and expands the Company's presence in mission-critical engineering markets. Invocon is expected to contribute $6-7 million in revenue over the next twelve months. Richland extends the Company's Industrial Services platform into the Southeastern United States and is expected to contribute approximately $8-10 million in revenue over the next twelve months based on existing backlog and historical performance.

Cemtrex ended the quarter with $20.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing improved financial flexibility as the Company integrates these acquisitions and continues executing its operating strategy.

The Company is also evaluating potential avenues for the recovery of certain tariffs expenses in light of recent legal developments affecting US tariff policy. The Company cannot currently estimate whether any such recovery will occur or the amount of any potential recovery.

Separately, AIS has been awarded a $1.2 million contract from a large national general contractor for work at a specialty manufacturing facility in the Northeastern United States.

AIS will assist with planning, layout, unloading, installation, and commissioning of production equipment including tanks, agitators, condensers, freezers, and related manufacturing systems. The project will be executed in multiple phases and is expected to run from the first calendar quarter of 2026 through the first calendar quarter of 2027. Due to confidentiality obligations, the Company did not disclose the names of the contractor or end customer.

Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex, commented:

"Our Industrial segment continues to see consistent demand for installation and infrastructure projects. At the same time, we have taken steps to reduce costs within the Security segment, implemented pricing adjustments, and expanded the platform through the acquisitions of Invocon and Richland. Our focus remains on improving operating performance as these actions take effect and as the recently acquired businesses begin contributing to results."

The Company remains focused on disciplined execution across its Security, Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense segments.

