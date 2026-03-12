Publicis Groupe S.A.: Publicis doubles down on predictive measurement with the acquisition of AdgeAI

Publicis doubles down on predictive measurement

with the acquisition of AdgeAI

Combined power of Adge's proprietary measurement solutions and Publicis' end-to-end AI production platform, removes the guesswork around creative performance and drives tangible business outcomes for brands.

March 12, 2026 - Paris - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announces the acquisition of industry-leading measurement and content intelligence company AdgeAI.

A partner to some of the world's biggest brands and platforms, Adge's AI-powered analytics platform optimizes creative and video performance by analysing engagement and conversion data, identifying the most effective creative elements, and delivering actionable insights that guide content strategy and improve ROI across campaigns.

At a time when it's never been easier, faster, or cheaper for them to produce content, too often clients are overwhelmed by creative assets without knowing what works, what does not, whether their messaging is driving conversions and contributing to sales.

By integrating Adge into the industry's largest and most advanced production capability, grounded in connected identity, Publicis will deliver real-time content measurement and predictive performance insights that can be immediately actioned to augment content effectiveness and efficiency. It is how the Groupe is taking the guesswork out of creative performance and going even further in driving measurable business outcomes for brands.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO Publicis Groupe: "In the AI era, brands don't simply need more content. They need to know what works, and crucially, why, in order to immediately scale their creative messaging across audiences, markets and platforms.

After consolidating our leadership in real-time media measurement, now we are going even further in bringing that same level of precision and immediacy to content.

With the acquisition of AdgeAI, we are bridging the gap between instinct and proven performance, transforming creative performance measurement from a retrospective report into a forward-looking capability that anticipates and delivers real business outcomes."





Deepti Velury, Chief Executive Officer, Publicis Production said: "By embedding predictive intelligence directly, in real time, we're empowering brands to make only what works, and to make that work a lot harder. AdgeAi delivers deep analysis with a level of unmatched granularity, efficiency and speed, and identifies patterns that correlate directly with performance outcomes - capabilities that are typically siloed, manual, or unavailable in current market tools."





"This is a defining moment not just for Adge, but for how the industry thinks about creative intelligence. By bringing our technology into Publicis' existing engine, we're giving brands something they've never had before; the ability to move at the speed of the algorithm without losing the spark of great creative."said Eyal Ben Shalom, Co-Founder and CEO of AdgeAi.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 103,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com - X - Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram - Viva la Difference!

Contact Publicis Groupe