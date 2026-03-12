Incannex Healthcare: Incannex Strengthens Clinical Development Pathway for IHL-42X Following Positive Phase 2 Outcomes

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: IXHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative combination therapies, today announced an enhanced clinical development strategy for IHL-42X, its lead oral drug candidate for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), following statistically significant outcomes across key endpoints in its completed Phase 2 program.

Importantly, IHL-42X has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enabling more frequent interaction with the FDA as the program advances.

The updated development strategy includes a Phase 2 crossover dose-optimization study (DReAMzz), followed by a streamlined Phase 3 clinical program. This strategy is designed to optimize efficacy, strengthen the clinical data package, and potentially accelerate the pathway toward registration while maintaining strong capital efficiency.

"Following the strong, statistically significant outcomes from our Phase 2 RePOSA trial, we believe IHL-42X is emerging as one of the most promising oral therapies in development for obstructive sleep apnea," said Joel Latham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incannex Healthcare. "The optimization study we are initiating is designed to further refine the drug's efficacy while strengthening the clinical package ahead of Phase 3. We believe the optimized study design provides a pathway that could accelerate development timelines, potentially shorten time to registration if successful, and allow us to progress efficiently through the end of Phase 3 development."

Phase 2 Results Demonstrate Broad Clinical Benefit

Data from the completed RePOSA Phase 2 trial demonstrated that IHL-42X achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements across both objective physiological measures and patient-reported outcomes, reinforcing the therapeutic potential of the drug in OSA.

RePOSA demonstrated:

33.3% of patients in low-dose group and 41.2% in high-dose group achieved greater than 30% reduction in apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), while 13.9% (low-dose) and 14.7% (high-dose) experienced reductions exceeding 50%

Maximum of 83% and 79% reduction in AHI for high and low dose IHL-42X respectively

Preservation of REM sleep, differentiating from existing sleep medications

58% of participants reported their OSA condition improved. Among those, ~90% described the benefit as meaningful to daily life (better rest, reduced fatigue, improved function)

No serious adverse events (SAEs)



The study demonstrated efficacy across both dose strengths, with differentiated performance observed between objective and subjective endpoints. This outcome highlights the robustness of the underlying drug combination and presents a clear opportunity to further optimize dosing to maximize benefit across all clinically relevant measures.

Data-Driven Optimization Strategy

Following a comprehensive review of the RePOSA data and discussions with the FDA, Incannex elected to conduct a Phase 2 crossover study evaluating alternative ratios of the two active pharmaceutical ingredients in IHL-42X, dronabinol and acetazolamide.

FDA feedback emphasized the importance of demonstrating benefits across both physiological endpoints and patient-reported outcomes, particularly in chronic diseases such as OSA. Given the statistically significant improvements already observed in both domains in RePOSA, Incannex believes the program is well positioned to advance into this next optimization phase with a strong clinical foundation.

DReAMzz Phase 2 Study Designed to Maximize Phase 3 Success

The DReAMzz Phase 2 crossover study will evaluate multiple ratios of dronabinol and acetazolamide to identify the optimal formulation that delivers consistent improvements across objective sleep and respiratory endpoints while maintaining meaningful patient-reported benefits and the favorable safety profile observed to date.

The study design has been developed with input from Incannex's Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Advisory Board, comprising world-leading experts in sleep medicine and respiratory disease, and has been reviewed by the FDA with agency feedback incorporated into the final protocol.

Importantly, Incannex has already appointed a leading contract research organization (CRO), and expects to begin dosing patients in the coming months.

Streamlined Phase 3 Program Supports Efficiency and Value Creation

Results from the DReAMzz study are expected to enable Incannex to advance into a highly efficient Phase 3 development program, potentially conducted under a single master protocol comprising parallel studies.

This optimized development design has several potential advantages, including accelerating the clinical development timeline, potentially shortening time to registration if successful, reducing overall development costs, and maximizing the probability of regulatory success.

By refining the optimal dose prior to Phase 3, Incannex believes this approach provides a capital-efficient pathway to completing late-stage development while maximizing the probability of clinical and regulatory success.

Unlocking the Full Potential of IHL-42X

Incannex believes the enhanced development strategy builds directly on the clinical outcomes already generated in RePOSA and represents the most effective pathway to advancing IHL-42X toward potential registration and commercialization.

With Fast Track designation, statistically significant Phase 2 results and a clearly defined regulatory pathway, Incannex believes IHL-42X is well positioned to continue advancing as a potential first-in-class oral therapy for obstructive sleep apnea.

About Incannex Healthcare Inc. Incannex is leading the way in developing combination medicines that target the underlying biological pathways associated with chronic conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea, rheumatoid arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder. The Company is advancing three clinical-stage drug candidates based on evidence-based innovation, and supported by streamlined operations. Incannex's lead clinical program, IHL-42X, is an oral fixed-dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide designed to target underlying mechanisms and act synergistically in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. In a Phase 2 development program, IHL-675A is an oral fixed-dose combination of cannabidiol and hydroxychloroquine sulfate designed to act synergistically to alleviate inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Approved for Phase 2 clinical development, PSX-001 is an oral synthetic psilocybin treatment for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Incannex's programs target disorders that have limited, inadequate, or no approved pharmaceutical treatment options. For additional information on Incannex, please visit our website at www.incannex.com.

