Beeline Holdings Inc.: Beeline Holdings Announces Strategic Partnership with TYTL to Tokenize Home Equity - Targeting a $39 Trillion Addressable Market

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) ("Beeline or the Company") today announced a strategic partnership with TYTL Corp. ("TYTL"), a blockchain-enabled platform focused on the tokenization of deed-recorded fractional equity interests in U.S. residential real estate as real-world assets (RWAs). The two companies have already completed their first 11 fractional equity transactions, launched an initial portfolio, and are actively building infrastructure to scale.

Under the terms of the partnership, Beeline will facilitate the sale of prime residential real estate fractional equity transactions on behalf of TYTL under the BeelineEquity brand. Following transaction completion, final documents will be delivered to TYTL, which will then mint tokens and sell those tokens to deliver U.S. dollars to Beeline Title, a Beeline subsidiary, in escrow for the homeowners to fund the transaction. By leveraging Beeline's digital platform and homeowner application flow, TYTL intends to streamline transaction execution and expand operational throughput as the platform scales.

Fractional equity interests are deed-recorded at the municipal level through a standard residential real estate closing process. In addition to facilitating these transactions in partnership with TYTL, Beeline Title will serve as the exclusive title and settlement provider for TYTL transactions, leveraging its digital platform to streamline closings, escrow, and recording workflows.

"This partnership integrates traditional real estate closing processes with TYTL's Solana-based infrastructure, allowing deed-recorded ownership to be verified on-chain while maintaining compliance with established property law," said Brendan Reilly, Chief Technology Officer of TYTL. "Beeline's digital mortgage and title platforms provide operational scale that supports the responsible growth of this emerging real-world asset tokenization category."

Beeline's Revenue Model and Unit Economics

Beeline expects BeelineEquity and Beeline Title to generate revenue through transaction facilitation fees, title and settlement services, and related closing services.

Based on internal modeling assumptions, the Company estimates that for every $1 billion in aggregate transaction value facilitated through the platform, cumulative revenue potential could approximate $41 million. Margin expansion potential may develop over time as infrastructure scales.

Revenue sources include-

transaction facilitation fees;

title, escrow, and closing services revenue; and

operating leverage derived from digital infrastructure.

A $110 Trillion Market with $39 Trillion in Available Equity

The U.S. single-family residential real estate market represents approximately $110 trillion in total property value.

Within this market, TYTL estimates that roughly $39 trillion represents available homeowner equity - equity not encumbered by outstanding mortgage debt and potentially accessible for liquidity.

Historically, homeowners have relied on HELOCs, refinancing, reverse mortgages, and newer home equity investment products to access liquidity. These structures typically introduce repayment obligations, interest expense, or long-term contractual commitments. Many of the more recent home equity investment offerings require repayment of cash advances in addition to an equity share.

A New Asset Class at the Intersection of Property Law and Blockchain

TYTL's model is fundamentally different. Rather than recording a deed of trust or memorandum, TYTL acquires deed-recorded fractional equity interests through a one-time traditional sale closing involving properties valued at $1 million or more. The structure requires no appraisal, no credit underwriting, and no future payment obligations from the homeowner. Underwriting focuses on the property, its location, the homeowner's existing equity, and a standard title review - a streamlined process that reduces friction for both parties.

By pairing municipal deed recording with on-chain verification and an AI-assisted valuation and investment platform, TYTL bridges established U.S. property law with programmable blockchain infrastructure. TYTL mints tokens on a 1:1 basis - one dollar of recorded equity equals one dollar of tokenized value - and liquidates those tokens through Anchorage Digital Bank, delivering U.S. dollars directly to Beeline Title in escrow. Beeline does not hold or manage tokens.

Strengthening an Already-Accelerating Platform

Beeline's core mortgage platform continues to perform strongly. Leveraging proprietary AI tools, Beeline closes loans in 14 to 21 days and delivered approximately 100% revenue growth in 2025 versus 2024 despite challenging market conditions.

BeelineEquity is complementary to Beeline's already diversified mortgage platform, which combines conventional and select Non-QM products designed to create better outcomes for the gig economy. The partnership with TYTL, a related party, reflects Beeline's broader strategy of identifying and scaling partnerships with innovative financial technology companies, and the company has indicated that it will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities in both traditional mortgage-related businesses and blockchain infrastructure.

"We are very well positioned," said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline. "Our mortgage business is firing on all cylinders. The TYTL partnership adds a genuinely differentiated product to our platform that is not tied to interest rates - one that serves homeowners who need liquidity without the burden of debt, and institutional investors who want prime residential exposure with real liquidity. Both opportunities appear to be emerging at exactly the same time, and we intend to be the platform that captures both."

Recently, TYTL announced funding in a separate press release.

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a diversified digital mortgage platform that combines AI-powered origination technology with a growing suite of home equity and financial services products. Beeline closes loans in 14-21 days and operates Beeline Title as an integrated closing and settlement services provider. For more information, visit makeabeeline.com.

About TYTL Corp.

TYTL Corp. is a blockchain-based platform that enables the tokenization of deed-recorded fractional equity interests in U.S. residential real estate. TYTL bridges established property law with programmable blockchain infrastructure, creating a new, debt-free home equity product for homeowners and a new asset class for institutional investors. TYTL's institutional coin is distributed through Anchorage Digital Bank. Beeline's principal shareholder and Chief Executive Officer is a founder and principal shareholder of TYTL. For more information, visit tytl.ai.

