Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
WKN: A4237H | ISIN: CA3686431022
Gemdale Gold Inc.: Gemdale Gold Unaware of Any Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / At the request of CIRO, Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Gemdale Gold

Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The company has been active in Finland since 2018.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

ON BEHALF OF GEMDALE GOLD INC

"Dr. Toby Strauss"
President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.
Director and EVP Corporate Development
Cell: +1 203-940 2538
Email: paul.durham@gemdale.eu

Mr. Patrick Chidley, MS, CFA
Executive Chairman
Cell: +1 917-991 7701
Email: patrick.chidley@gemdale.eu

SOURCE: Gemdale Gold Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gemdale-gold-unaware-of-any-material-change-1146611

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
