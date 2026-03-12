Gemdale Gold Inc.: Gemdale Gold Unaware of Any Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / At the request of CIRO, Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Gemdale Gold

Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The company has been active in Finland since 2018.

