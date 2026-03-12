Bold Emerges from Stealth with $40M to Turn Every Endpoint into Its Own AI Security Agent

Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Picture Capital, and Red Dot Capital Partners, Bold is redefining endpoint security for a world where AI runs directly on user devices

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Bold Security today emerged from stealth and announced a $40 million funding round with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Picture Capital, and Red Dot Capital Partners. Bold focuses on what workers and AI tools are actually doing on enterprise edge devices, and reduces risk in real time. CEO Nati Hazut brings a strong track record as a serial entrepreneur to this venture, his third company at just 35 years old. He previously founded Polyrize, a data security startup that was acquired by Varonis, where its technology now forms a core component of Varonis's cloud platform. He also founded SAM, whose technology currently protects over 500 million connected devices globally for major telecoms, including Verizon and Virgin Media. Bold scaled quickly and is already working with Fortune 500 companies and other US enterprise clients like Shutterfly, Tekion and others. The company was founded by Nati Hazut (CEO), Hadar Krasner (CPO), and Omri Mallis (CTO), a team of serial entrepreneurs and cybersecurity veterans with deep experience building and scaling security platforms.

"For years, the endpoint was the industry's biggest blind spot. A decade ago, we assumed everything would consolidate in the cloud, and the problem would solve itself," said Nati Hazut, co-founder and CEO of Bold. "The AI boom didn't just challenge that assumption, it completely reversed it. AI has opened up significant new security gaps, but it has also created the path to solving them. That's what led us to start Bold, and what continues to drive how we're building the company."

Bold uses edge AI to transform endpoints from passive subjects of security monitoring into active agents. The company runs AI directly on computers and other endpoint systems, where work actually happens, turning them into an intelligent agent that understands how users work and provides protection, in real time. This eliminates the cost, latency, and privacy concerns that have held back cloud-based AI at enterprise scale. Bold's custom models can interpret data in a business context, understand user behavior, and detect risk as it happens, not after the fact. As a result, early enterprise customers have reduced alert volume by up to 90%, enabling security teams to focus on the most impactful incidents, at a scale that matches their actual operational capacity.

"Like the rest of the world, we're watching AI fundamentally reshape how organizations operate, and the security challenges that come with it," said Amit Karp, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "We chose to back Bold because we believe deeply in their vision, and even more in their team. This is a group of founders who have successfully brought products to market across agent-based systems, insider risk, and data security. That combination of deep technical experience and real-world operating insight puts them in a rare position to solve the next generation of endpoint risk."

"One of the biggest challenges with endpoint security is protecting users without slowing them down," said Jeff Simon, CISO at Shutterfly. "As AI becomes part of daily workflows, Bold helps us apply security in a way that's effective but unobtrusive, so teams can keep moving fast without creating new risks."

With the new funding, Bold will build on its early enterprise traction by accelerating go-to-market efforts and investing in the long-term evolution of its platform. The company plans to scale globally while continuing to develop edge AI capabilities designed for real-time security in modern enterprise environments.

