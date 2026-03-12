374Water Inc.: 374Water Receives Purchase Order from Garney Construction for AirSCWO System Deployment at City of Olathe Municipal Wastewater Facility

Olathe Deployment Advances as 374Water Accelerates Its Mission to Eliminate PFAS and Organic Wastes

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for industrial, municipal, and federal markets, today announced that it has received the Purchase Order ("PO") from Garney Construction ("Garney"), a national leader in water and wastewater treatment plants and infrastructure projects, which was selected by the City to lead construction and integration activities.

The Purchase Order is a critical commercial milestone, triggering the issuance of a $2.3M invoice and payment to 374Water, and activating the next phase of a project that positions Garney, the City of Olathe, and 374Water to advance the Company's proven and scalable solution for the safe and permanent destruction of PFAS-contaminated biosolids.

"Receiving this Purchase Order from Garney Construction is a significant step forward - it signals that the Olathe project is fully in motion and that our technology is being put to work solving one of the most critical waste management challenges," said Sunny Viswanathan, Vice President of Solutions at 374Water. "The PFAS crisis is forcing municipalities to change their practices from the status quo to destruction, and 374Water is uniquely positioned to provide municipalities with a permanent, proven solution. Olathe represents exactly the kind of high-impact deployment that we believe will catalyze broader adoption of AirSCWO technology across markets."

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"), known widely as "forever chemicals" - have become one of the most pressing regulatory and public health challenges facing municipal wastewater treatment operators today. Municipalities are undergoing regulatory and environmental pressure for technologies capable of permanently destroying PFAS, according to analysis from the U.S. EPA.

The City of Olathe's deployment represents the technology's growing commercial momentum as municipalities seek a sustainable alternative to traditional management practices, including land application, incineration and landfill disposal.

