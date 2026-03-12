Southern Energy Renewables Inc.: Southern Energy Renewables and National Laboratory of the Rockies Execute CRADA Option Agreement to Advance Synthetic Aviation Fuel Technology

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Southern Energy Renewables and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR) today announced the execution of a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) and option agreement to jointly advance next-generation synthetic aviation fuel (SAF) technology based on catalytic conversion of syngas and carbon dioxide into branched hydrocarbons suitable for aviation applications. This agreement expands on the term sheet signed with Frontline Bioenergy, DevvStream, and Southern to build out their methanol to hydrocarbons integrated demonstration unit.

The agreement establishes a framework for Southern Energy Renewables to collaborate with NLR researchers to further develop and scale a proprietary catalytic process originally developed under DOE funding. The technology enables the production of energy-dense branched hydrocarbons from synthesis gas (syngas) and carbon dioxide-molecules that are well-suited for use in jet fuel formulations.

"This agreement reflects our commitment to developing scalable domestic fuel technologies that strengthen U.S. energy security and industrial competitiveness," said a spokesperson for Southern Energy Renewables. "By partnering with the National Laboratory of the Rockies, we are accelerating a pathway to produce aviation fuel from abundant domestic carbon resources."

The catalytic process converts syngas-a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen derived from biomass, natural gas, or other carbon-containing feedstocks-along with carbon dioxide into branched hydrocarbon molecules. These molecules exhibit favorable cold-flow properties and energy density characteristics required for aviation fuel applications. The process is designed to integrate with existing industrial infrastructure and leverage established gas processing and catalytic reactor technologies.

For NLR, the agreement represents an important step in translating federally funded research into commercial deployment.

The joint R&D effort will evaluate feedstock flexibility, process intensification strategies, and catalyst durability under continuous operation. The teams will also assess integration opportunities with industrial carbon streams and gasification systems to enable distributed or centralized production configurations.

Synthetic aviation fuel is increasingly recognized as a strategic component of U.S. energy infrastructure, offering potential pathways to diversify domestic fuel supply chains while utilizing a broad range of carbon resources. Through this CRADA and option agreement, Southern Energy Renewables and NLR aim to position the technology for future demonstration projects and potential commercial deployment within the United States.

About DevvStream

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) is a carbon management company focused on the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets worldwide, including carbon credits and renewable energy certificates.

About Southern Energy Renewables

Southern Energy Renewables Inc. is a U.S.-based clean fuels, chemicals and products developer focused on advancing large-scale biomass-to-fuels projects. These projects are designed to produce carbon-negative SAF and green methanol, supported by integrated carbon capture and sequestration.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") is an emerging sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. Our flagship facility, New Rise Renewables Reno, has a permitted nameplate production capacity of 38 million gallons per year, positioning XCF as an early mover among large-scale SAF producers in North America. XCF is working to advance a pipeline of potential expansion opportunities in Nevada, North Carolina, and Florida, and to build partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to scale SAF globally. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX.

Contact

nevin@southernenergyrenew.com

520-490-7221

