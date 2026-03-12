Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or "the Company"), a leading fintech platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to US$3,000,000 of the Company's common shares in the open market.

"Our decision to authorize this share repurchase program reflects our conviction in Pineapple's long-term strategy and the strength of the operating model we've built," said Shubha Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Financial. "We believe that our current market valuation does not fully reflect the progress we've made across our mortgage platform, our data and tokenization initiatives, and our Digital Asset Treasury. This authorization will provide flexibility to deploy capital opportunistically when it enhances long-term shareholder value, while we remain focused on execution, liquidity discipline, and building a more durable earnings profile over time."

The Company intends to begin repurchasing shares in the first half of 2026. The timing and price of repurchases, as well as the actual number of shares repurchased under the program, will be at the discretion of the Company and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the stock price, regulatory requirements and limitations, trading blackout periods, corporate liquidity requirements and priorities, and other factors.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With hundreds of brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and economic needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, fluctuations in the market price of INJ and any associated impairment charges that we may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of INJ below the value at which INJ is carried on our balance sheet; changes in the accounting treatment relating to our INJ holdings; the Company's financial condition, customer acceptance of our INJ treasury strategy, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements, and periodic reports filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

