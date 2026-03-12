Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the Evolve All-in-One UltraYield ETF ("EASY") has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol: EASY (CAD Hedged ETF Units).

Cash distributions on EASY are anticipated to be paid twice per month, with the possibility of more frequent distributions at the manger's discretion. The first distributions for EASY are indicated in the table below.

ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Ex-Date and

Record Date Pay

Date Distribution

per Unit Evolve All-in-One UltraYield ETF EASY March 31, 2026 April 8, 2026 $0.31000 Evolve All-in-One UltraYield ETF EASY April 15, 2026 April 22, 2026 $0.31000

EASY seeks to provide attractive income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of leading global equity securities that have the potential to generate significant option premiums. To enhance yield, as well as to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, EASY will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

EASY will use modest leverage in order to seek to achieve its investment objective. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings and/or Derivatives, or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation.

EASY's management fee is 0%. The underlying funds in which the Evolve Fund invests will pay applicable management fees. The management fees on Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF ("BIGY"), Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF ("CANY") are 0.40% of net asset values, plus applicable sales taxes, and Evolve International Equity UltraYield ETF ("INTY") is 0.60% of net asset values, plus applicable sales taxes. Visit the Evolve website for further information on BIGY (https://evolveetfs.com/product/bigy/), CANY (https://evolveetfs.com/product/cany/) and INTY (https://evolveetfs.com/product/inty/).

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $8 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve All-in-One UltraYield ETF ("EASY") will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Leverage increases risk.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288154

Source: Evolve ETFs