FibroBiologics, Inc.: FibroBiologics Announces Advances in Burn Treatment Using Proprietary Fibroblast Spheroid Technology

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using proprietary fibroblast spheroid technology, today announced the expansion of its wound care platform into the treatment of patients with acute and chronic burn injuries.

Building on its investigational fibroblast spheroid-based programs in chronic wound healing, FibroBiologics is applying the same core technology to address the significant unmet medical needs in burn care, where current standards of care often result in prolonged healing, multiple procedures, and substantial scarring.

In preclinical burn models, treatment with proprietary fibroblast spheroids (CYWC628) was associated with nearly a four-fold increase in tissue-level IL-10, a cytokine known to support tissue repair and wound healing in skin.?



Additionally, CYWC628 drove a significant reduction in IL-1B, a key driver of inflammation in burn wounds, further supporting the potential of the platform to promote better, faster healing in patients with severe burns.?



These findings suggest that CYWC628 may both accelerate wound closure and improve the quality of healed tissue by simultaneously promoting regeneration and dialing down harmful inflammation.?

"These new burn data reinforce our conviction that fibroblast spheroids can reshape how serious wounds are treated," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "By combining strong signals of tissue repair with meaningful reductions in inflammatory markers, CYWC628 positions us to address a large, underserved market in burn care and create significant benefit for patients. We believe that a targeted, cell-based approach has the potential to improve healing outcomes, reduce complications, and ultimately change the standard of care for burn patients worldwide."?

"From a scientific standpoint, seeing nearly a four-fold increase in IL-10 alongside a significant reduction in IL-1B in burn tissue is highly encouraging," noted Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. "These tissue-level biomarker changes align with the type of regenerative, pro-healing environment we are aiming to create in complex wounds and give us confidence as we advance CYWC628 toward clinical development in burn patients."

Burns remain a major global health concern with significant unmet needs, with the worldwide burn care market estimated to be $2.55B worldwide and growing to $3.35B by the year 2030 (Markets & Makers 2025), driven by rising incidence and continued demand for advanced wound care solutions. FibroBiologics intends to integrate its burn program within its broader wound care strategy as it evaluates next steps toward clinical development.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning plans for FibroBiologics' research and development programs, the robustness, progress, and momentum of FibroBiologics' research and development program, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, the potential of product candidates as scalable platform technologies, estimates of market size, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, including changing the standard of care for burn patients worldwide. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; and (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com