Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.: Montrusco Bolton and Walter Global Asset Management Appoint Richard "Rick" Nino as Strategic Advisor

MONTREAL, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. ("Montrusco Bolton") and Walter Global Asset Management ("Walter GAM") are pleased to announce that Richard "Rick" Nino will serve in senior advisory roles within both organizations, further strengthening their strategic expansion in the United States.

At Montrusco Bolton, Rick joins in a senior advisory consulting role focused on accelerating the firm's presence in the U.S. market. He will provide strategic insight supporting Montrusco Bolton's U.S., global, and international investment strategies across consultant, institutional, and wealth channels. His arrival builds on the recent appointment of the firm's international team, led by Egor Rybakov and based in Newport Beach, California.

Concurrently, Rick assumes the role of Strategic Advisor, U.S. Development, at Walter GAM. In this capacity, he will work closely with the leadership team to identify and engage prospective U.S.-based investment opportunities for the firm's asset management-focused private equity strategy. He will also contribute to U.S. fundraising initiatives and broader market development efforts.

Based in Boston, Rick brings over 35 years of leadership and investment experience, having led three successful U.S. investment management start-ups, spanning complex, multi-jurisdictional settings including several global markets. He previously held senior leadership positions at a Montreal-based global investment firm, where he was instrumental in building the firm's U.S. presence and expanding its international footprint.

"Rick's arrival marks our second strategic commitment to the U.S. market," said Sylvain Boulé, CEO of Montrusco Bolton. "His depth of experience and industry relationships will play a key role in strengthening our presence in the United States, alongside the international team we recently welcomed in California."

"This appointment represents a meaningful development in Walter GAM's U.S. strategy, added Sylvain Brosseau, CEO and Founding Partner of Walter GAM. Building on Rick's impressive track record, we will be well positioned to accelerate our growth in the U.S., following our first investment in this market two years ago."

Rick's appointment follows Walter GAM's recent strategic investment in Montrusco Bolton and underscores the strong alignment between the two firms, as well as their shared ambition to build a meaningful and sustainable presence in the U.S. market.

About Walter Global Asset Management

Walter Global Asset Management is a globally diversified private equity firm that delivers development capital and strategic expertise to high-potential investment managers, as well as tech-enabled financial services and wealth management firms operating in the asset management industry. Launched in 2019 by a team of industry veterans, Walter GAM employs an approach based on true partnerships. Walter GAM is part of Walter Capital Management, an asset management firm providing high-performance, diversified investment solutions in public and private markets.

www.walter-gam.com

About Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. is an independent, employee-owned boutique asset manager headquartered in Montreal. The firm combines an entrepreneurial culture with strong governance, a robust infrastructure and long-term strategic partners.

Focused on fundamental bottom-up quality growth investing, Montrusco Bolton manages approximately USD 13 billion in assets (as of December 2025) and serves institutional clients across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. The firm offers a diversified investment platform including International, Global, U.S., and Canadian equity strategies.

www.montruscobolton.com

For information: Amélie Plante, DDMG Communications, 514-975-9425, strategie@amelieplante.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932544/Montrusco_Bolton_Investments_Inc__Montrusco_Bolton_and_Walter_Gl.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montrusco-bolton-and-walter-global-asset-management-appoint-richard-rick-nino-as-strategic-advisor-302712324.html