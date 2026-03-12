Easy Environmental Solutions surges to great start in first quarter of 2026

MANKATO, Minn., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) entered 2026 with great momentum following international success in Africa and Central America during calendar 4th Quarter of 2025. With multiple key deployments scheduled and new trials underway, EZES is embarking on the next phase of growth. Accelerating this growth is the international turmoil in the Middle East which has led to Nitrogen shortages just as farmers prepare for spring planting season…coupled with ever-increasing regulations regarding the safety, runoff, and emissions of traditional chemical nitrogen and phosphorous.

"With the developments in the Middle East leading to a shortage of chemical nitrogen…and escalating prices…we are prepared to meet farmer's needs," said Mark Gaalswyk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We have the production capabilities, the distribution network, and a competitive pricing structure that will offset the price surge of anhydrous ammonia and urea."

Production Capabilities: Not Contingent On External Forces

EZES currently has Terreplenish production facilities in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Florida…giving them year-round access to the food waste utilized by Terreplenish…their certified organic microbial solution with LIVE ACTIVE microbes. In addition, a series of Easy FEN units are in production at our Mankato, MN factory …with the first scheduled to deploy to Africa this spring.

Each unit can produce over 2 million gallons per year of liquid Terreplenish microbial solution per year…utilizing using local organic waste streams-reducing production costs while improving soil fertility, water retention, and crop resilience. These modular, "Fertilizer Plant in a Box, " fully automated self-contained units allow production and revenue to be brought in to local areas, while not being subject to current geopolitical forces.





Completed EasyFEN (patents pending) shipping to Kenya

New Crop Trials Across 3 Continents

A key to the Terreplenish surge has been ongoing field trials with consistent yield, development, and growth results. A series of crop trials have been completed within Africa in the countries of Ghana, Egypt, and The Congo for multiple plant varieties under diverse conditions…resulting in substantial yield increases. In Central America, the focus has been on the flowers, shrubs, and turf as local governments within Panama focus on the beautification of their cities. In North America, great results have been obtained in multiple trials ranging from Mexico to Florida. As spring approaches, test protocols have been developed for dozens of additional testing for corn & wheat, in addition to a wide variety of fruit and garden vegetables.

Back closer to home, 2026 also brings a continuation of Ash Tree trials and treatment in an effort to save the millions of Midwest ash trees from the ash borer…a wood boring beetle that has infested millions of trees in North America. Easy Environmental Solutions was able to treat over 1,000 trees last summer in a trial program with dramatic positive results. Our goal is to treat and save over 10,000 trees in the upper Midwest this spring by applying Terreplenish before the trees are decimated.

Bringing Terreplenish To Our Customers

Easy Environmental Solutions has initiated an aggressive campaign to meet our customers in multiple locations through trade shows & new distributor partnerships.

After being named a preferred partner for Mid States Distribution, we attended Rendezvous 2026…engaging with representatives of over 800 retail store outlets. Paired with our Amazon launch, this introduces Terreplenish to consumers on a mass scale.



Concurrently, we attended the annual Golf Course Association conference in Orlando…meeting and gaining exposure to over 2,000 directors of golf courses & resorts worldwide. This interaction is critical in positioning Terreplenish as a viable & safe alternative to the current chemicals being deployed throughout golf course venues.



As a long-time partner with the U S Composting Council, we participated in their annual conference & exhibition…engaging with over 1,000 attendees who are seeking viable solutions to waste remediation and compost enhancement. The LIVE ACTIVE microbes of Terreplenish accelerate decomposition while increasing nutrient value & suppressing methane gas…providing a much-needed solution for the burgeoning compost market.



EZES received great exposure at the World Ag Expo in California. Attendance reached over 100,000 people representing 70 countries. Terreplenish was well-received by the large contingent of growers, particularly those looking for an organic alternative that provides equal of better yield results.





"These conferences provide a unique venue for personal interaction with our grower customers and distribution partners", said Bill Bliler, Director of Business Development. "The opportunity to meet, field questions, demonstrate, and understand the needs of our customers is immeasurable, and one that we will always respond to. Personal interaction is more than just placing a face with a name. It is showing that you care about solving the challenges they face."

Focused On Our Vision

Our stated vision is To convert waste into worth, while fueling the world, feeding the famished, and fostering environmental sustainability.

To this end, we need our endeavors to focus on this vision. After completing a comprehensive analysis and due diligence process regarding a potential merger with Lifestyle Dock, both parties have elected to not move forward with the proposed arrangement.

Throughout the review, the leadership team carefully evaluated the strategic, operational, and ownership implications of the opportunity. While the discussions were constructive and provided valuable insight, the two companies ultimately determined that the proposed structure - which included a 25% equity dilution component for EZES - did not fully align with long-term vision. Instead, EZES will retain this equity and the two organizations are developing an OEM supplier relationship to help pair the technologies and still benefit both organizations.

"Our responsibility is to make decisions that best support the future of the company, our partners, and our customers," per the EZES Management Team. "This evaluation confirmed the strength of our current strategy and reinforced our confidence in continuing to grow the business while maintaining full alignment with our long-term goals."

The process also allowed the company to further clarify its strategic priorities and identify additional opportunities for expansion within its core market.

About Easy Environmental Solutions

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES), is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, EZES aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO - Mark@easyenviro.com

Nick Vincent, Sales Operations Manager - nickvincent@easyenviro.com

Bill Bliler - Director, Business Development - billbliler@easyenviro..com

www.easyenviro.com

www.easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergyfinance.com

Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: info@easyenviro.com

Source: Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37cde973-3edb-463b-b483-a6f8af51c727

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b6a3a15-9506-4192-9011-0eb986e0b25f