Robin Energy Ltd.: Robin Energy Raised $13.9m at an Average Share Price of $4.31

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE) ("Robin Energy" or the "Company"), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, today announces that it has successfully raised $13.9 million in gross proceeds pursuant to the Company's at the market ("ATM") program since the beginning of the first quarter of 2026 at an average price of $4.31 per share representing a premium of 138% to the Company's closing share price on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The Company further confirms that all pre-funded warrants issued in connection with the Registered Direct Offering announced on October 24, 2025, have since been exercised and are no longer outstanding. Moreover, no further warrants have been issued in connection with the aforementioned capital raising activity. The Company has no warrants currently outstanding.

As of March 11, 2026, the Company had 7,021,760 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy is an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally. The Company's fleet comprises two LPG Carriers and one tanker vessel that carry petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.robinenergy.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

