NEXGEL, INC.: NEXGEL Announces Consideration Terms of Agreement to License and Acquire Portfolio of Commercial-Stage Regenerative Biomaterial Products

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "NXGL"), a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced the consideration terms of its previously announced agreement to license and acquire a portfolio of commercial-stage regenerative biomaterial products from Celularity Inc. ("Celularity") (NASDAQ: CELU), a regenerative and cellular medicine company.

Consideration for the portfolio will include a $15 million upfront cash payment and potentially an additional $20 million in milestone payments based on various annual net sales targets related to the portfolio.

The transaction represents the most significant milestone in the Company's history and is expected to approximately triple NEXGEL's revenue base and expected to make the Company profitable immediately upon closing.

The existing portfolio of 6 products encompasses a diversified suite of established regenerative biomaterial products and technologies focused on tendon repair, skin grafts, and bone growth-all within the rapidly growing regenerative biomaterials market. These products carry over a decade of clinical use, demonstrated clinical utility, and existing insurance reimbursement pathways. Critically, the transaction is expected to bring an experienced commercial and scientific team to NEXGEL, meaningfully expanding the Company's capabilities and reach in the medical technology sector.

The transaction is subject to customary closing processes and financing. A Current Report on Form 8-K containing further details regarding the contemplated transaction was be filed by NEXGEL on March 10, 2026 and is available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website.

Adam Levy, CEO of NEXGEL, commented, "This is a transformative moment for our company. In consideration for the portfolio, NEXGEL will pay an upfront cash payment of $15 million. Going forward, milestone payments of up to $20 million may potentially be paid based on the portfolio achieving various net sales targets in the future. The potential milestone payments would represent additional upside in the transaction for both companies and a success for NEXGEL shareholders."

