TruChoice Financial Group: TruChoice Financial's James Ruhle Named to Insurance Business America's 2026 Top Specialist Wholesale Brokers List

Industry veteran recognized for expertise in advanced annuity solutions and commitment to financial professional partnerships

MINNEAPOLIS, MN and CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, is proud to announce that James Ruhle, Divisional Vice President of Advanced Annuity Sales at TruChoice Financial, an AmeriLife company, has been named to Insurance Business America's (IBA) Top Specialist Wholesale Brokers list for 2026.

Now in its 10th year, the IBA Top Specialist Wholesale Brokers list recognizes 39 industry professionals who serve as critical partners in placing complex and hard-to-insure risks across the U.S. market. The recognition spotlights brokers who demonstrate unique insights, highly developed skill sets, and exceptional contributions to the financial success of their clients and business partners.

"What sets James apart isn't just his 23 years of experience or his encyclopedic knowledge of annuity products-it's his authentic commitment to building lasting relationships with the financial professionals he serves," said Jim Maietta, President of TruChoice. "He understands that behind every case is a client's retirement dream, and he brings that same level of care and persistence to every interaction. This recognition from Insurance Business America validates what we've known for years: James is truly exceptional at what he does, and we couldn't be prouder of his continued impact and success."

Two Decades of Excellence in Annuity Solutions

Based in the Detroit metropolitan area, Ruhle has spent more than 23 years specializing in advanced annuity sales and has built a reputation as one of the most reliable and knowledgeable resources in his field. Working with financial professionals across the country, he leverages deep institutional knowledge of products, markets, and carrier appetites to support sustainable, long-term growth for his partners.

Ruhle's approach centers on helping financial professionals navigate the complexities of retirement planning through advanced annuity strategies and guaranteed lifetime income solutions.

"James exemplifies the values that drive success at TruChoice and AmeriLife," said Todd Buchanan, President, AmeriLife Wealth. "His unwavering commitment to financial professionals, deep product knowledge, and ability to navigate complex retirement planning challenges have made him an invaluable resource to financial professionals nationwide. This recognition is well-deserved and reflects his dedication to helping clients achieve secure, comfortable retirements."

About TruChoice Financial

TruChoice Financial, an AmeriLife company, is a leading distributor of insurance and retirement planning solutions, empowering financial professionals to serve their clients with innovative products and exceptional support. Through comprehensive training, advanced planning tools, and dedicated wholesaling expertise, TruChoice helps financial professionals build sustainable practices focused on protecting clients' financial futures. Learn more at TruChoiceFinancial.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

