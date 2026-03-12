Pace Analytical: Pace Launches New Testing Method for Ultrashort-Chain PFAS

New method helps researchers, regulators, and innovators better understand the full PFAS picture

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Pace Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace, a Science and Technology Company, announced today the launch of a new proprietary testing method designed to detect ultrashort-chain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Ultrashort-chain PFAS, defined as compounds with three or fewer carbon atoms, are recognized by researchers as both highly persistent and exceptionally mobile in groundwater. Despite their prevalence, these compounds are not included in published PFAS method lists such as 537.1, 533, or 1633.

"Most PFAS testing today captures only a small fraction of the more than 15,000 PFAS compounds that exist," stated Nick Nigro, PFAS Product Manager, Pace. "Ultrashort-chain PFAS are often present at much higher concentrations than their longer chain counterparts, yet they've remained outside the scope of standard methods until very recently. This new method helps close a gap in our understanding of PFAS occurrence and behavior in the environment."

Pace developed this method based on a forthcoming U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) drinking water method, currently in development and expected to be published as EPA Method 563. The Pace method uses comparable instrumentation and quantification techniques for established PFAS methods, ensuring consistency and reliability in aqueous samples.

