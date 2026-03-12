FlyGuys Reports Seventh Consecutive Year of Growth, Cements Position as Infrastructure Layer for Enterprise Reality Data

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / FlyGuys , the reality data platform powering AI innovation, today announced it has achieved 40% year-over-year growth, marking the company's seventh consecutive year of double-digit expansion, driven by enterprise demand for scalable, standardized data infrastructure.

Over the past year, FlyGuys has expanded its network to more than 20,000 FAA-certified drone pilots nationwide. This distributed network powers recurring reality data capture programs for AI companies, software platforms and enterprise customers that need consistent, high-quality data at scale. The majority of FlyGuys' work now supports AI-driven applications, with the platform serving customers across construction, solar, agriculture, facilities inspections, public safety and dozens of other vertical markets.

"FlyGuys is the data pipeline for AI," said Joe Stough , CEO of FlyGuys. "We've built an enterprise software platform that gives AI companies access to reality data nationwide. An order comes in, data comes out - at any scale, in any geography. That's the model, and that's why we've grown every year since we were founded."

FlyGuys works with leading companies across construction, energy, real estate, insurance and agriculture - industries where timely, accurate data is essential for decision making. The company serves as a plug-and-play data pipeline between the physical world and AI enterprise systems, delivering verified, field-level data through a single, scalable platform.

At the center of that model is FlyGuys' distributed pilot network. Every mission is executed by FAA-certified drone pilots using standardized workflows that ensure data consistency across thousands of locations. The result is a national operating layer for reality data - one that allows enterprises to launch, manage and scale data capture programs without building their own internal data capture teams or managing fragmented vendors.

"Data is the new oil, and we're building the pipeline," Stough added.

Looking ahead to 2026, FlyGuys is projecting 70% overall growth and plans to complete approximately 70,000 missions nationwide. The company also expects to expand its customer base by adding more than 300 customers, representing a material increase over its current base of 502 customers. By increasing sales efficiency, accelerating delivery timelines, and investing in a dedicated Customer Success team, FlyGuys is focused on scaling operations while strengthening customer relationships and long-term value.

FlyGuys is the nationwide marketplace connecting professional data capturers with clients seeking real-time intelligence solutions. Using a network of certified drone pilots and advanced technology, FlyGuys delivers actionable aerial insights for industries including telecommunications, construction, agriculture, and more.

