Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - West Coast Silver Ltd. (ASX: WCE) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on March 18th, 2026 at 1600 ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-wce/.

West Coast Silver Ltd (ASX: WCE) is an Australian silver exploration and development company focused on advancing the high-grade Elizabeth Hill Silver Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project hosts one of Australia's highest-grade historic silver mines, which previously produced approximately 1.2Moz of silver at a head grade of 2,194 g/t Ag, and sits on a granted Mining Lease within a 180 km² district-scale landholding along the Munni Munni Fault.Recent drilling has returned exceptional results including 27.4 m at 1,314 g/t Ag, confirming the presence of bonanza-grade native silver and supporting potential near-surface open-pit development. With ongoing drilling, regional exploration targeting repeat "Elizabeth Hill-style" deposits, and a planned inaugural JORC resource and scoping study, West Coast Silver aims to rapidly grow resources and progress toward a potential mine restart in a strengthening global silver market.

About West Coast Silver Ltd.

West Coast Silver (ASX: WCE) is advancing the high-grade Elizabeth Hill Silver Project in Western Australia, one of Australia's highest-grade historic silver mines. Recent drilling has confirmed bonanza-grade native silver, highlighting strong potential for resource growth and a potential mine restart. This webinar will outline recent results, exploration upside, and upcoming milestones including the maiden JORC resource and scoping study

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

