Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Spin Technology, Inc. (Spin.AI), a provider of unified SaaS security solutions, announced today that it has been ranked among the top 20% of companies on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2026 list. The recognition highlights Spin.AI's continued performance in workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and company growth among high-growth technology companies.

The ranking reflects Spin.AI's ongoing focus on building an environment where technical development and employee growth are closely aligned within the organization.

The Forbes recognition coincides with additional industry acknowledgments related to the company's technology platform. SpinOne, the company's SaaS security platform, was recently named a Grid Leader in the G2 Mid-Market Grid Report for Data Security | Winter 2026, and was also recognized by TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine with the 2025 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award.

Recognition in Forbes America's Best Startup Employers

Spin.AI's third consecutive placement on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list reflects sustained performance in areas related to workplace reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

The list, produced by Forbes in partnership with Statista, evaluates more than 20,000 eligible companies and analyzes more than seven million data points. From this pool, 500 companies are selected based on metrics including employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Companies do not apply or pay for consideration.

"Earning this recognition for the third year running reflects our belief that strong organizational culture supports long-term technical progress," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Founder of Spin.AI. "Our focus is on building systems that enable employees to contribute meaningfully while developing technologies that address real operational challenges."

In the cybersecurity sector, where workforce mobility remains high, organizational continuity and collaboration are often considered important factors in sustaining product development and customer support capabilities.

Addressing Complexity in SaaS Security

The recognition comes as organizations continue to expand their use of cloud applications. Industry estimates suggest companies now manage significantly more SaaS applications than in previous years, increasing the need for centralized security and data protection capabilities.

Spin.AI focuses on SaaS security and operational resilience. Its SpinOne platform consolidates several security and data protection capabilities-including backup, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), ransomware detection and response, data leak prevention (DLP), and browser security-within a single management environment.

The platform is used by more than 1,500 organizations and over 1,000,000 users across more than 100 countries, including companies in healthcare, technology, financial services, manufacturing, and higher education.

"Many organizations are seeking ways to simplify their security environments while maintaining strong protection across cloud applications," said Davit Asatryan, VP of Product at Spin.AI. "The goal is to improve visibility, response capabilities, and recovery processes within a unified platform."

Spin.AI's product development has also focused on reducing operational downtime in the event of cyber incidents. The company states that its platform architecture is designed to support rapid recovery from ransomware-related disruptions and other data-loss events.

About Spin.AI

Spin Technology, Inc. (Spin.AI) provides SaaS security solutions designed to protect cloud applications from threats such as ransomware, data loss, misconfigurations, and shadow IT. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the company offers a platform that combines backup, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), ransomware protection, data leak prevention (DLP), and browser security.

Spin.AI serves more than 1,500 customers across more than 100 countries and has received industry recognition from organizations including Forbes, RSA Conference programs, and cybersecurity industry award programs.

For more information, visit https://spin.ai.

