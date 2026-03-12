Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTHI). NeOnc Technologies is a clinical-stage CNS oncology company developing therapies designed to overcome the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and improve drug delivery to the brain. The Company's lead program, NEO212, is a next-generation version of temozolomide (TMZ), the standard-of-care chemotherapy used in most brain cancer patients. It is designed to address key limitations of current treatment including BBB penetration and MGMT-driven resistance. Its platform includes NEO100 and NEO212, discussed in further detail below. Beyond its lead programs, NeOnc's platform approach combines intranasal and oral drug delivery technologies designed to improve CNS drug penetration, supporting additional opportunities across multiple brain tumor indications. Lastly, NTHI recently led a successful PIPE offering, adding a gross $16.0M to the Company's balance sheet.

NEO212 (oral chemotherapy): A next-generation version of temozolomide designed to improve blood-brain barrier penetration and overcome MGMT-driven resistance in glioblastoma (GBM), targeting a large population where standard TMZ therapy frequently fails.

NEO212 clinical momentum: Phase 1 dose escalation in recurrent GBM has completed with a Recommended Phase 2 Dose of 610 mg established and early signs of disease control observed, positioning the program to advance into Phase 2 efficacy evaluation.

NEO100 (intranasal therapy): A non-invasive drug delivery approach targeting recurrent GBM, with Phase 2 data showing radiographic responses and improved progression-free survival versus historical salvage benchmarks.

