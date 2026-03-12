Project B today announced that Valencia will host a stop on its elite global basketball tour as part of a multi-year partnership with Roig Arena, one of Europe's most advanced sports and entertainment venues.

Scheduled for March 12-22, 2027 Project B will coincide with Las Fallas, the city's iconic festival that fills Valencia with art, fireworks, and celebration each March.

The combination of Valencia's passionate fans and world-class facilities makes it a natural destination for Project B's highly anticipated grand prix-style tour. Games will be streamed globally on YouTube and other digital platforms, connecting fans in Spain and around the world.

"Valencia's basketball culture and global ambition are a great fit for Project B," said Grady Burnett, Chief Operating Officer at Project B. "Our partnership with Roig Arena will allow us to create a meaningful impact for the economy, the community, and the fans here over many years."

Roig Arena is an impressive state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue that integrates cutting-edge technology, premium hospitality infrastructure, and a fan-first architectural design that prioritizes sightlines, acoustics, and digital connectivity. The venue is built to support global broadcast standards, immersive in-arena experiences, and seamless streaming integration, setting a new benchmark for world-class sport and entertainment in Europe.

"Project B is redefining what is possible in live sport and is exactly the kind of world-class, culturally relevant event Roig Arena is made for," said Víctor Sendra, General Manager of Roig Arena. "This will be a celebration of basketball culture and an opportunity to connect Valencia with fans around the world."

Valencia has long been one of Europe's great basketball cities. The region consistently produces high-level talent and attracts international players, supported by a sophisticated youth development structure and an engaged, knowledgeable fan base.

About Project B

Project B is a global sport platform built for players and fans. Starting with basketball, Project B is creating a high-stakes competition featuring the world's top men's and women's players competing across international host cities in a Grand Prix-style format. Designed for a streaming, social, and mobile-first world, Project B combines live elite competition with immersive media and storytelling to connect the world's best players with fans everywhere.

