Strategic partnership combines Grinn's AstraSOM-1680 hardware with Peridio's Avocado OS to eliminate the infrastructure gap for smart camera and industrial vision deployments

Peridio, creator of Avocado OS, the operating system for Physical AI, and Grinn Global, a leading European embedded systems manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated, production-ready platform for edge AI vision applications. The collaboration pairs the Grinn AstraSOM-1680 system-on-module built on Synaptics' AI-native Astra SL1680 processor with Peridio's Avocado OS, giving hardware teams everything they need to deploy vision products at scale.

The Hardware Is Ready. The Software Gap Isn't.

Edge AI vision is one of the fastest-growing segments of the embedded market. Purpose-built silicon like Synaptics' Astra SL1680 now delivers the kind of on-device AI performance 7.9 TOPS of neural processing, native support for PyTorch, TensorFlow Lite, and ONNX that makes real-time vision inference practical at the edge. Grinn AstraSOM-1680 packages that silicon with dual cameras, 4K video input, and gigabit connectivity into a 37×42mm module that's ready for production integration.

But powerful hardware doesn't ship itself.

Teams evaluating modules like the AstraSOM-1680 consistently hit the same wall: the hardware is ready, but the production software stack BSP integration, OTA pipelines, secure boot chains, vulnerability management, fleet operations still has to be built from scratch. What should take weeks takes 18 months. What should be an engineering sprint becomes a platform project.

This partnership exists to eliminate that wall entirely.

Premium Hardware Meets Production Software

With Avocado OS pre-integrated on the Grinn AstraSOM-1680, customers get a vertically integrated platform where the hardware and software are validated together from day one. There's no BSP rework, no custom OTA infrastructure to build, no security stack to assemble.

"The Grinn AstraSOM-1680 is a perfect platform for any Edge AI and vision applications," said Robert Otreba, CEO of Grinn Global. "What Peridio brings with Avocado OS completes the picture for our customers. They get premium hardware with production software already integrated, so they can focus entirely on their application. No more choosing between moving fast and building things right."

The Synaptics Astra SL1680 at the heart of the module is purpose-built for edge AI. Its quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU, 7.9 TOPS secure NPU, and multi-standard video decode pipeline (AV1, H.265/264, VP9) deliver the compute density to run sophisticated vision models on-device. Dual camera interfaces (8MP 4MP MIPI CSI) and HDMI 2.1 handle everything from stereo vision to live 4K video inspection all in an ultra-compact LGA196 form factor optimized for high-volume manufacturing.

Avocado OS transforms that hardware capability into a shippable product on day one. The production-grade Linux distribution includes a validated BSP for the SL1680, atomic OTA updates with automatic rollback, secure boot, full-disk encryption, and CVE tracking that meets the requirements of the EU Cyber Resilience Act. Peridio Core adds centralized fleet management, remote diagnostics, and secure tunnel access for managing deployed devices at scale.

"Hardware teams don't want to build an operating system. They want to build smart cameras, inspection systems, and vision products," said Bill Brock, CEO of Peridio. "The AstraSOM-1680 is an incredibly capable piece of hardware real AI compute in a tiny footprint. This partnership means you bring your models, not your platform team. Evaluate the module, load your application, and be in production in weeks, not months. That's how shipping hardware should work."

Built for Teams Deploying Physical AI

The joint solution is designed for teams building products where vision intelligence meets the physical world:

Smart cameras and computer vision : Run inference models on-device with 7.9 TOPS of AI acceleration and native framework support, managed and updated over the air

: Run inference models on-device with 7.9 TOPS of AI acceleration and native framework support, managed and updated over the air Automated optical inspection : Dual camera inputs and 4K HDMI receive enable high-resolution multi-angle capture for quality control and line clearance

: Dual camera inputs and 4K HDMI receive enable high-resolution multi-angle capture for quality control and line clearance Remote and off-grid deployments : Ultra-low-power standby with sensor-based wake supports battery and solar-powered operation in infrastructure-constrained environments

: Ultra-low-power standby with sensor-based wake supports battery and solar-powered operation in infrastructure-constrained environments Scalable device fleets: Enterprise fleet management with centralized policy enforcement, remote diagnostics, and secure access across thousands of deployed devices

Regulatory Readiness, Built In

The partnership also arrives at a critical moment for the embedded industry. The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) will begin imposing mandatory vulnerability reporting obligations on device manufacturers in September 2026, with full enforcement following in December 2027. For teams building connected vision products, the requirements secure-by-design engineering, continuous vulnerability handling, and SBOM transparency map directly to capabilities that Avocado OS and Peridio Core already deliver today.

Teams shipping on the AstraSOM-1680 with Avocado OS get CRA compliance as a baseline, not a bolt-on.

Looking Ahead

The Avocado OS BSP for the Grinn AstraSOM-1680 is targeted for production release in Q2 2026, with integration and validation underway now. Both companies plan to deepen the partnership across Grinn's broader hardware portfolio, extending production-ready software support to additional product lines as customer demand grows.

