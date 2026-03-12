Waiv, a Paris-based startup, spins out of Owkin to accelerate AI-enabled precision oncology testing

Waiv, a Paris-based company catalyzing AI precision testing, today announced a $33 million financing round to accelerate the global deployment of its AI precision testing platform. The financing marks Waiv's spin out from Owkin, where its experienced team previously operated as Owkin Dx. The raise is co-led by OTB Ventures and Alpha Intelligence Capital (AIC), with participation from Serena Data Ventures, Karista, and SistaFund.

Oncology has entered an era of unprecedented biological complexity, where treatment decisions are defined by multidimensional signals across biology, data, and care delivery and the demand for deeper, faster insights is outpacing traditional diagnostics. Waiv is building the diagnostic infrastructure for this next era of precision oncology: turning routinely generated digital histopathology and multimodal clinical data into AI-native precision tests that reveal actionable biology hidden in plain sight, accelerating therapeutic impact, and transforming cancer care worldwide.

Already deployed in clinical settings through its products such as RlapsRisk BC, MSIntuit Suite, and BRCAura, Waiv supports laboratories, clinicians, and drug developers with biomarker discovery, detection, and treatment-response insights in minutes, improving patient testing and stratification accuracy, streamlining diagnostic workflows, and expanding access to precision medicine for patients using data generated in routine care.

It combines large-scale multimodal data, proprietary AI, and industry expertise and is underpinned by:

An extensive data network and the PortrAIt consortium, one of Europe's most comprehensive multi-institutional initiatives

An end-to-end AI platform, combining Waiv's proprietary foundational models, multimodal analytics, and clinical validation within a single stack

Destra, an interoperable digital pathology platform that enables pathologists and labs to run Waiv's full suite of tests within the workflows they already use.

Leading pharma partnerships , with global life science leaders including: an AI gBRCA pre-screen test for breast cancer from H&E slides (BRCAura); a collaboration with MSD for the AI-based identification of an MSI-enriched population.

"Precision medicine only works when patients can be reliably matched to the therapies most likely to benefit them", said Meriem Sefta, CEO and Co-Founder, Waiv. "This remains very complex to achieve. Waiv brings the scalability and speed of AI to oncology testing, while enabling drug developers to access insights that were previously out of reach. Our goal is to make accurate AI-enabled precision testing the global standard."

Karol Szubstarski, Partner at OTB Ventures commented, "Waiv is bringing a level of technological advancement and maturity that oncology has been waiting for. Their AI tech stack, built on advanced foundation models, can convert routine pathology slides into high-resolution maps of disease biology, providing both generalizability and scalability across different clinical settings. We are excited to partner with a world-class team and support Waiv as they set a new standard for how oncology is understood and treated."

Arnaud Barthélémy, Partner at AIC added: "What sets Waiv apart is not just its technology, but its proven clinical impact across applications from outcome prediction to biomarker detection. With exceptional scientific depth, a track record of real-world impact, and strong revenue-generating partnerships with global pharma, Waiv exemplifies how AI is set to revolutionize healthcare driving highly personalized, efficient, and outcome-focused medicine."

Fabrice André, MD, PhD, Director of Research, Gustave Roussy, said: "We've collaborated closely with the team behind Waiv for years, and with their launch, co-developed tools like RlapsRisk BC for breast cancer can now reach a wider clinical audience, which will be a major win for patients."

Waiv will use the funding to expand its portfolio of clinical-grade multimodal tests, deepen its pharmaceutical integrations across R&D pipelines, and broaden international market access, enabling more laboratories and healthcare providers to adopt its precision-testing solutions.

