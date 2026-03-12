International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2026 Best Travel Insurance Company

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG is proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top provider for 2026 in the following categories:

Best Travel Insurance Companies

Most Affordable Travel Insurance Companies

Best Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance

Best Medical Travel Insurance

Best Travel Insurance for Seniors

Best Cruise Insurance

Best Travel Insurance for Pet Owners

"Being recognized across a number of travel insurance categories by U.S. News reinforces IMG's vision of being the preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We are honored by this distinction and remain firmly committed to delivering industry-leading products and services to travelers around the world."

U.S. News'smethodology is designed to evaluate and identify insurance companies that deliver the most reliable and highly rated travel protection options.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for reliable travel insurance has been exceptionally strong, turning protection from a niche offering into a travel necessity for millions," said Erin Evans, Managing Editor of Travel at U.S. News. "With the U.S. travel insurance market projected to reach over $15 billion by 2030, it's clear that consumers are prioritizing comprehensive coverage."

For the 2026 edition of Best Travel Insurance Companies, U.S. News assessed 45 providers that offer travel insurance plans to U.S. residents. Ratings are based on a proprietary analysis that equally weights three key data sources: professional ratings & reviews, consumer ratings & reviews, and credit ratings, resulting in each company's overall rating.

For information about IMG's leading travel and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG (International Medical Group)

IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Media Contact: Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456500/International_Medical_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/img-recognized-by-us-news--world-report-as-a-2026-best-travel-insurance-company-302710006.html