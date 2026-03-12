ORO Labs Inc.: ORO Labs Raises $100M to Make Enterprise Procurement Faster and More Agile with Agentic Orchestration

ORO's AI Orchestration Platform Unlocks New Levels of Visibility, Automation, and Compliance for Procurement and Finance Operations

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORO Labs, the leading procurement orchestration platform for global enterprises, has raised $100 million in Series C funding to accelerate agentic orchestration as the backbone of modern enterprise procurement. The round was led by Brighton Park Capital and Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from the following earlier investors: Norwest Venture Partners, B Capital, XYZ Capital and Felicis. The funding follows a year of 300% revenue growth for ORO Labs.

Today's high-performing businesses require agility, speed and scale in core operations, but current processes and procurement tools are falling short. Rigid, disconnected and hard to use, these systems frustrate employees and fail to address the realities of today's supply chains. The ORO platform orchestrates the end-to-end experience across people, processes, systems and intelligent agents to automate workflows, speed compliance and provide a much-needed velocity and value advantage.

"Demand for orchestration has skyrocketed because procurement teams are under tremendous pressure to move faster, to save more, and to make employee and supplier experiences easier," said Sudhir Bhojwani, Co-Founder and CEO of ORO Labs. "Procurement is shifting to a new AI-driven operating model. ORO is powering this change - helping our customers reimagine how procurement delivers impact for the business."

Many of the top enterprises in the world - including The Coca-Cola Company, Siemens Energy and Novartis - rely on ORO to orchestrate procurement workflows across intake, approvals, sourcing, supplier management, risk and compliance. The ORO platform is deployed across 100+ countries, serving Fortune 500 organizations in life sciences, financial services, consumer products, manufacturing, energy and telecommunications.

The capital investment will be used to accelerate ORO's expansion, further its product leadership, and scale customer success and deployment worldwide.

"ORO is pioneering the modernization of procurement, leveraging next-gen AI to deliver intelligent automation and tangible ROI while preserving the context, controls, and standards that large global enterprises depend on," said Clare Greenan, Vice President with Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "We believe ORO's co-founders, Sudhir, Lalitha, and Yuan, as well as the rest of the ORO team, are uniquely positioned to lead this shift, bringing unmatched domain expertise and strategic innovation to legacy operations."

Mike Gregoire, Partner at Brighton Park Capital, and Rik Patel, Principal at Brighton Park Capital, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with ORO Labs as they pioneer the future of procurement. ORO is moving the world's largest enterprises beyond legacy systems, orchestrating intelligent automation and seamless workflows to operations that desperately need them. ORO's team exemplifies the kind of visionary innovation we back at Brighton Park Capital - leveraging next-generation AI to solve massive, longstanding business challenges. We look forward to supporting their continued hyper-growth."

To support this next chapter, Mike Gregoire of Brighton Park Capital and Clare Greenan of Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives will join ORO's Board of Directors.

For more information, visit orolabs.ai.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs is a procurement orchestration company on a mission to humanize the procurement experience by coordinating teams, systems, and processes so employees get what they need without frustration. ORO's AI-powered no-code platform is purpose-built to deliver effortless user experiences that enable businesses to reduce cycle times, decrease risk through end-to-end process visibility, and increase agility in response to change. ORO is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing global organizations to automate processes, improve cross-team collaboration, and scale procurement operations. To learn more, visit orolabs.ai.

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park Capital is a New York-based investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services companies. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit www.bpc.com.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932006/ORO_Labs_co_founders_Sudhir_Bhojwani_Lalitha_Rajagopalan_and_Yuan_Tung.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932005/ORO_Labs_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oro-labs-raises-100m-to-make-enterprise-procurement-faster-and-more-agile-with-agentic-orchestration-302711727.html