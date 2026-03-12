Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerald Clinical Trials Honored with 2026 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Award for Outstanding Patient Recruitment & Engagement

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Clinical Trials, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO), today announced it has been named a winner of a 2026 Asia Pacific Biopharma Excellence Award (ABEA). The company was recognized with the Best Clinical Trials Supplier Award: Outstanding Patient Recruitment & Engagement.

Emerald Clinical Trials

The ABEA award highlights Emerald's ability to navigate the complex recruitment landscapes of the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring that life-changing therapies reach patients with both speed and compassion.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to solving the most complex challenges in clinical development," said Chantal Elbayeh, Executive Director, Project Delivery at Emerald Clinical Trials. "By bridging the gap between innovative science and patient access, Emerald is not just facilitating trials-we are facilitating hope. This award reinforces our role at the forefront of strengthening the biopharmaceutical ecosystem and advancing the availability of breakthrough therapies for patients worldwide."

The ABEA serves as a benchmark for industry leaders and trend-setters who have made significant contributions to the advancement of biologics and pharmaceutical products. Emerald Clinical Trials was selected for its unparalleled commitment to patient-centric strategies and its operational excellence in the APAC region.

The formal award ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore, where Emerald was recognized alongside the region's top biopharma innovators.

About Emerald Clinical Trials
Emerald Clinical Trials is a global clinical research organization with 25+ years of experience, partnering with over 160 biotech companies and 15 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical firms. Headquartered in Singapore, the company delivers end-to-end Phase I-IV and real-world trial solutions, with recognized leadership in renal research. With 800+ employees worldwide, Emerald Clinical combines global reach with local expertise to accelerate trials and advance healthcare. For more information, visit www.emeraldclinical.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657673/George_Clinical__Emerald_Clinical_Trials__logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emerald-clinical-trials-honored-with-2026-asia-pacific-biopharma-excellence-award-for-outstanding-patient-recruitment--engagement-302711503.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.