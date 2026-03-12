Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Canada-Based MDA Space Shoots for the Stars in its NYSE Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 12th

  • Equities remain volatile Thursday morning as oil prices stay elevated amid the conflict in the Middle East.
  • MDA Space (NYSE: MDA) CEO Mike Greenley will ring the opening bell on NYSE Live to celebrate the company's listing.
  • Fintech Revolut recently acquired a full UK banking license after starting the application process in 2021.
  • U.S. Figure Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates will have a Bell Moment after Olympic glory in Milan.

Opening Bell
MDA Space (NYSE: MDA) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) celebrates nearly 70 years on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Costamare Bulkers at the NYSE on March 11th.

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932601/NYSE_March_12_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932600/NYSE_Costamare_Bulkers.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5861061/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-canada-based-mda-space-shoots-for-the-stars-in-its-nyse-debut-302712351.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
