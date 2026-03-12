New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Canada-Based MDA Space Shoots for the Stars in its NYSE Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 12th

Equities remain volatile Thursday morning as oil prices stay elevated amid the conflict in the Middle East.

MDA Space (NYSE: MDA) CEO Mike Greenley will ring the opening bell on NYSE Live to celebrate the company's listing.

Fintech Revolut recently acquired a full UK banking license after starting the application process in 2021.

U.S. Figure Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates will have a Bell Moment after Olympic glory in Milan.

Opening Bell

MDA Space (NYSE: MDA) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) celebrates nearly 70 years on the NYSE

