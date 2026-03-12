PROCEPT BioRobotics Announces International Launch of the HYDROS Robotic System, Expanding Global Access to AI-Enabled Aquablation Therapy

UK marks first international launch of the HYDROS Robotic System, with additional international expansion planned in 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics (Nasdaq: PRCT), today announced the international expansion of the HYDROS Robotic System, the company's next-generation platform for delivering Aquablation therapy to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

HYDROS is the first AI-enabled robotic platform designed specifically for the treatment of BPH with Aquablation therapy. Leveraging AI-interpreted, real-time ultrasound imaging and advanced image-guided treatment planning, the system enables surgeons to deliver personalized, anatomy-specific therapy with robotic precision and reproducibility. The platform is designed to support scalable adoption across care settings while maintaining consistent procedural execution.

Aquablation therapy offers a complete solution for men living with BPH. A robust body of clinical evidence continues to demonstrate Aquablation delivers durable symptom relief while preserving sexual and urinary function, outcomes that are critically important to patients.

"Many men living with BPH remain on long-term medication or delay surgery because they are concerned about potential trade-offs between symptom relief and side effects," said Larry Wood, President & CEO, PROCEPT BioRobotics. "The HYDROS Robotic System expands international access to a clinically validated, next-generation AI-enabled robotic solution that delivers durable symptom relief while preserving quality of life. We are proud to bring this innovation to physicians and patients across the UK and to continue expanding our international footprint."

"The HYDROS Robotic System brings AI-enabled, real-time ultrasound-guidance and robotic assisted treatment planning to NICE-recommended Aquablation therapy in the UK, supporting precise, anatomy-specific treatment," said Mr. Neil Barber, Consultant Urological Surgeon. "By combining surgeon judgement with robotic precision, Aquablation with HYDROS enables durable symptom relief and preservation of quality-of-life outcomes, including sexual and urinary function and meaningfully expands surgical choice for men living with BPH."

Healthcare providers can learn more about the HYDROS Robotic System at:https://www.procept-biorobotics.com/healthcare-providers/hydros-robotic-system.

About Aquablation Therapy

Aquablation therapy is the first and only ultrasound guided, robotic-assisted, heat-free waterjet for the treatment of BPH. The system's real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient's unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove while preserving the anatomy that controls erectile function, ejaculatory function and continence. Once the treatment plan is mapped by the surgeon, the predictable robotic-assisted execution enables prostate tissue to be removed in a precise, targeted and controlled fashion.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM and HYDROS Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with approximately 250 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such statements. PROCEPT BioRobotics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/

Media Contact:

Matt Basco

Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Operations

PROCEPT BioRobotics

m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com