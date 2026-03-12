The system of record for tokenized finance ERP infrastructure for institutions operating in digital assets

Cryptio, a leader in financial data transformation and enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications for regulated digital assets, announced today a $45 million Series B funding round co-led by BlackFin Capital Partners and Sentinel Global, with participation from 1kx, Alven, BlueYard Capital and Ledger Cathay Capital. Banks, exchanges, asset managers, including Société Générale's SG Forge, Circle, Gemini, and Securitize rely on Cryptio to ensure financial integrity across their digital assets businesses.

Existing ERP systems fall short for digital assets

Traditional ERP and accounting systems were not designed for blockchain-native assets, real-time reporting, or modern custody frameworks. As regulated financial institutions expand into stablecoins, tokenized securities and other on-chain instruments, these limitations create material operational and reporting challenges.

Cryptio was built to address this gap. The company's data platform standardizes and reconciles both on-chain and off-chain data across fragmented data sources blockchains, exchanges, custodians and brokerages. Its architecture is designed to meet institutional control standards and support audit procedures conducted by leading global accounting firms, including Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.

"As capital markets increasingly explore tokenized securities, maintaining accurate and transparent financial records is essential," said Sidra Pervaiz, SVP Accounting at Securitize - the tokenization infra firm used behind Blackrock's BUIDL fund. "Cryptio provides independent oversight of token supply and lifecycle activity including minting, burning, and wallet-level movements enabling reconciliation between on-chain issuance and internal records. That transparency is essential as tokenized securities scale within regulated capital markets."

ERP applications beyond accounting Loan Treasury Management

Building on its data, accounting and reconciliation foundation, Cryptio's new Loan Management and Treasury Management solutions allow institutions to manage lending activity and treasury workflows directly.

Antoine Scalia, founder and CEO of Cryptio said, "We've established market leadership across both traditional financial institutions like Laser Digital, SocGen and crypto-native enterprises like Circle, who have become financial institutions in their own right," referring to the recent approval Circle received from the OCC to establish a National Trust Charter. "This funding enables us to broaden our expansion and serve these regulated institutions with new applications like Loan Management and Treasury Management."

Tamara Schulz, CAO of Circle said, "As our usage has grown, scalability and reliability have been essential. Cryptio has consistently demonstrated their ability to support our operational complexity while building features that align with our specific requirements. We value them as a strategic partner committed to enabling our long term success."

Processing digital asset activity at scale

As digital assets shift from experiments to widely adopted financial products, institutions are being forced to modernize their middle- and back-office systems.

Cryptio's platform supports over 400 enterprises across more than 30 countries with different regulatory requirements. A platform on an industrial scale, it has processed more than $3 trillion in transaction volume. Cryptio has expanded its platform to enable regulated activity across stablecoins, tokenized assets, lending, and exchange operations.

"We are delighted to support Cryptio in this funding round. Digital assets are becoming embedded within regulated financial markets, and that shift requires institutional-grade infrastructure," said Loic Fonteneau, Managing Director at BlackFin Capital Partners. "We have been impressed by Cryptio's ability to operate at scale within this institutional framework. Leading global asset issuers, exchanges and regulated financial institutions already rely on the platform to support accounting, lending operations and tokenized asset reporting, including independent supply-side attestation for a significant share of circulating stablecoins. We believe the company is well positioned to deepen its role as the core ERP infrastructure for regulated digital asset markets."

"Cryptio is solving a complex data problem. In our work with traditional institutions, we see digital asset activity scattered across blockchains, wallets, custodians, exchanges, stablecoin and tokenization platforms, and lending venues, each with different schemas and identifiers. Cryptio's normalization and reconciliation layer turns those fragmented inputs into consistent, audit-ready data across accounting, reporting, and operational workflows, delivered through robust APIs and an ERP-grade application suite. That's what institutional-scale digital asset operations require," said Karan Sharma, Investor at Sentinel Global.

About Cryptio

Cryptio is a data transformation and ERP platform for regulated digital assets. The company provides financial institutions with reconciled, audit-ready data across accounting, reporting, and operational workflows for on-chain activity. Cryptio is trusted by leading exchanges, issuers, banks, and asset managers worldwide, including Circle, Société Générale, Gemini, Uphold and Securitize. The Cryptio ERP platform supports activity across stablecoins, tokenized assets, lending and digital markets. For more information, visit www.cryptio.co.

About BlackFin Capital Partners

Founded in 2009, BlackFin Capital Partners is an independent venture capital and private equity firm focused exclusively on financial services companies. Backed by international institutional investors and with over €4 billion in assets under management, BlackFin is a sector leader, combining deep sector expertise with operational experience. As part of its venture capital strategy, BlackFin invests in high-growth fintech, insurtech and digital assets companies from Series A to Series C. For further information, please visit www.blackfin.com.

About Sentinel Global

Sentinel Global is a venture capital fund focused on identifying durable technology shifts and partnering with founders building category-defining companies. Through Sentinel Labs and its "Unlimited Partner" model, the firm works with founders and LPs to translate emerging technology into deployable strategies and repeatable advantages.

For more information: www.sentinelglobal.xyz.

