Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - OppFi, Inc. (NYSE: OPFI): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on OppFi (NYSE: OPFI). OppFi exited FY25 with strong momentum, delivering record revenue of $597.1M, adj net income of $139.8M, and adj EPS of $1.59, up 13.5%, 69.1%, and $0.64 y/y, respectively, while GAAP net income rose 74.4% to $146.2M. Results were driven by Model 6, broader use of risk-based pricing, and solid operating discipline, which improved unit economics and margin conversion. Management also returned capital, repurchasing $15.5M of shares at an average price of $10.04, with $20.9M remaining under authorization. Overall, FY25 marked a meaningful step forward in profitability, underwriting, and capital return capacity.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

FY25 was a breakout year. Record revenue, earnings, and margin expansion highlighted stronger scale, pricing discipline, and operating efficiency.

Capital flexibility improved meaningfully. Strong free cash flow, ample liquidity, lower funding costs, and buybacks strengthened financial flexibility.

FY26 guidance supports continued momentum. Management expects solid growth, while recent credit pressure appears temporary rather than structural.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288257

Source: Reportable, Inc.