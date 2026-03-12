Tuttle Capital Management announces the launch of the Tuttle Capital Space Industry Income Blast ETF (CBOE: SPCI), a first-of-its-kind fund combining full upside participation in the Syntax Space Industry Index with systematic weekly income generation.

SPCI is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide approximately 100% exposure to space industry companies - including those involved in GPS and geospatial technologies, satellite operations, satellite manufacturing, space programs, launch services, and spacecraft - while simultaneously generating income through a put credit spread options overlay strategy.

The Fund intends to make weekly distribution payments to shareholders, targeting investors who want thematic space sector exposure without sacrificing income.

SPCI carries a management fee of 0.99% and will be listed on the Cboe Exchange, Inc.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, a pioneer in thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the upcoming launch of the Tuttle Capital Space Industry Income Blast ETF (CBOE: SPCI). The fund is designed to offer investors a unique dual mandate: Full participation in the performance of space industry companies through exposure to the Syntax Space Industry Index (the "Underlying Index"), combined with regular income generation via a systematic options overlay strategy.

The announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for the space economy, as government investment, private launch activity, and commercial satellite deployment have all accelerated dramatically in recent years. SPCI is designed to provide investors with a disciplined, actively managed vehicle to participate in the growth of the space sector while generating a stream of current income - a combination not previously available in a single, exchange-traded wrapper.

Matthew Tuttle, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management, commented:

"Space is no longer a government program - it is a global industry, and one of the most compelling long-term investment themes of our time. But thematic investing shouldn't mean giving up income. SPCI is built for investors who want exposure to the space sector and want to get paid while they wait for that theme to play out. Our put credit spread overlay strategy is designed to generate weekly distributions for shareholders while maintaining approximately 100% economic exposure to the Underlying Index - that is a genuinely differentiated offering in today's ETF market."

- Matthew Tuttle, CEO & CIO, Tuttle Capital Management

How SPCI Works: Space Exposure Meets Income Generation

SPCI is an actively managed ETF that pursues its investment objective through two complementary strategies working in tandem.

First, the Fund seeks to achieve exposure by approximating 100% of the upside performance of the Syntax Space Industry Index. To do so, the Fund may use equity positions, exchange-traded call options - including deep in-the-money call options - and synthetic long positions constructed via long call and short put options on the Underlying Index with the same strike price and expiration date. Options used in the strategy will generally have one-month to one-year terms, with strike prices approximately equal to the then-current level of the Underlying Index.

Second, the Fund seeks to generate income for shareholders through a put credit spread strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund sells near-the-money put options to collect premiums while simultaneously purchasing out-of-the-money put options at lower strike prices to hedge against significant downside. The net premium received from this spread is intended to support the Fund's income generation objectives. Tuttle Capital selects options based on factors including implied volatility, time to expiration, and overall market conditions, aiming to balance income generation with risk management. The Fund intends to implement and roll these spreads on a recurring basis, with distributions to shareholders intended on a weekly basis.

The strategy may employ both standardized listed options and Flexible Exchange Options (FLEX Options), which are customized options contracts listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and guaranteed for settlement by the OCC.

About the Syntax Space Industry Index

The Syntax Space Industry Index is designed to measure the performance of companies with significant exposure to activities relating to space, including GPS and geospatial technologies, satellite operations, satellite manufacturing, space programs, launch services, and spacecraft. The Underlying Index includes both "pure-play" companies, which derive a majority of their business from space-related activities, and "non-pure-play" companies, which derive a lesser but meaningful portion of their revenue from such activities. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted on a quarterly basis and applies minimum market capitalization and liquidity standards for constituent inclusion.

Neither Tuttle Capital Management nor its affiliates has any ability to select Underlying Index components or change the Underlying Index methodology.

Tuttle added:

"The Syntax Space Industry Index gives investors genuine breadth across the space economy - from GPS infrastructure to satellite manufacturers to launch service providers. We wanted a robust, rules-based index as the foundation of SPCI, and we believe the Syntax methodology delivers exactly that. Layered on top of that index exposure, our options overlay is designed to do what few space-themed products have ever offered investors; generate real, recurring income from a theme that is still in the early innings of its long-term growth trajectory."

- Matthew Tuttle, CEO & CIO, Tuttle Capital Management

Representative Holdings: A Cross-Section of the Space Economy

The Syntax Space Industry Index spans the full space industry stack - from launch and orbital infrastructure to satellite communications and Earth observation. The following are illustrative of the Fund's investment universe. Actual holdings are subject to change over time.

Rocket Lab (RKLB): ~$37B market cap. One of the most prolific rocket launch companies in the world, Rocket Lab has grown from a small launch provider into a full-spectrum space company spanning launch vehicles, spacecraft manufacturing, and on-orbit services.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Building a space-based cellular broadband network delivering 4G/5G directly to unmodified smartphones, with carrier partnerships covering over 1.8 billion subscribers. Added to the MSCI World Index in February 2026.

Iridium Communications (IRDM): The cash-generating anchor of the Fund's communications sleeve. Iridium operates a 66-satellite LEO constellation providing global voice, messaging, and IoT services - with its major capex cycle behind it.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR): The leading commercial lunar access provider, with a growing backlog tied to NASA's Artemis program and an $800M acquisition positioning it as a next-generation space prime contractor.

Viasat (VSAT): A diversified satellite connectivity provider spanning in-flight, maritime, and defense markets, with its ViaSat-3 constellation expected to significantly expand network capacity through 2026.

Planet Labs (PL): Operates the world's largest commercial Earth observation constellation, providing daily global imagery to government, agricultural, defense, and commercial customers.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that allow investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. The firm is known for its active management approach and ability to construct portfolios around emerging trends. SPCI joins Tuttle Capital's growing suite of thematic income-focused products designed to give investors access to high-conviction themes alongside regular income generation.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Space Industry Income Blast ETF (SPCI) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit https://www.incomeblastetfs.com/etf/spci or call (347) 852-0548. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Principal Risks include: Equity Securities Risk, Derivatives Risk, Options Risk, Put Spread Strategy Risk, Counterparty Risk, Liquidity Risk, FLEX Options Risk, Transaction Cost Risk, Active Management Risk, Market Risk, Concentration Risk, Aerospace and Defense Industry Risk, Aviation Sector Risk, Semiconductor Company Risk, Sector Risk, Technology Sector Risk, Inflation Risk, Interest Rate Risk, ETF Structure Risk, and Cyber Security Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

The Fund's put spread strategy involves substantial risks, including the potential for losses if the underlying security declines below the lower strike price, market volatility impacting option premiums, and the possibility of assignment on the sold puts, which could require the Fund to purchase underlying securities at unfavorable prices. Income generated by the options overlay strategy is not guaranteed.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288129

Source: Tuttle Capital Management