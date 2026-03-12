Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
ACCESS Newswire
12.03.2026 14:26 Uhr
Desert Rose Films: Desert Rose Film's CEO Nancy Paton to Deliver Keynote at Independent Queens Women in Film in Honor of Women's History Month

QUEENS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Nancy Paton, award-winning director, writer, producer, CEO of Desert Rose Films Abu Dhabi, and president of Women in Film & TV MENA, is set to deliver the keynote address at the Independent Queens Women in Film, a Women's History Month breakfast convening hosted by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Queens World Film Festival (QWFF) and LaGuardia Film & Television School. The free, in-person event will take place Wednesday, March 19, 2026, from 9:00-11:00 AM at LaGuardia Community College.

Independent Queens Women in Film is designed to celebrate and elevate women working in the borough's independent film community while creating meaningful connections between emerging and established filmmakers. The program will feature curated conversation tables on industry access, career navigation and creative development, a recognition moment honoring four Queens-based women making significant contributions to independent film, and networking opportunities.

Paton will deliver the keynote address, as well as participating in a fireside chat following her remarks. Paton's work as CEO of Desert Rose Films and her leadership with Women in Film & TV MENA have made her a leading voice on talent development, cross-cultural collaboration and industry infrastructure - topics central to the convening's agenda.

"As filmmakers, producers and cultural leaders, our responsibility is to create pathways that allow diverse voices to thrive," said Nancy Paton. "Having lived, studied, and worked in NYC, I'm honored to join this Queens-based convening to share insights, celebrate local talent, and help build the networks that sustain long-term creative careers."

The event is presented by the Office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Queens World Film Festival and LaGuardia Film & Television School, in coordination with city film partners including New York Women in Film & Television and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

Registration is required and space is limited. To learn more, or to register, please visit www.queensworldfilmfestival.org/through-her-lens-march-19-2026.

ABOUT NANCY PATON

Nancy Paton is an award-winning Polish-Australian director, screenwriter, and producer, and the founder of Desert Rose Films, a global production company championing women-led and cross-cultural storytelling. Based in Abu Dhabi, she serves as President of Women in Film & TV - MENA, and her films have earned more than 60 international awards across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Paton is widely recognized as a leading voice in cultural diplomacy, gender parity, and global cinema.

Media Contact:
Janie Mackenzie
Vice President, Public Relations
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com
856-473-2166

SOURCE: Desert Rose Films



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/desert-rose-films-ceo-nancy-paton-to-deliver-keynote-at-independent-queens-wom-1146437

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
