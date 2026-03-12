Investment lead by OTB Ventures and Alpha Intelligence Capital

Waiv develops AI-powered precision testing to better identify and stratify patients in the clinic and in clinical trials, transforming patient care

Waiv extends Owkin's strategy of real-world validation for its AI

Owkin, the AI company on a mission to solve the complexity of biology, today announced the spin out of Waiv, formerly known as Owkin Dx. The move follows significant investor interest and positions Waiv to bring AI-powered precision testing for better identification of patients in the clinic and in clinical trials, to transform patient care. This follows on from the successful launch of Bioptimus, an Owkin incubated company, in February 2024.

Waiv translates AI innovation into real-world clinical impact, developing tests that predict biomarkers and patient outcomes, including RlapsRisk BC for prognostic risk profiling. With multiple tests already in use in clinical settings, its deployment platform Destra, and collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including MSD since 2023 for MSIntuit, Waiv is establishing itself as a leader in translational medical AI.

Waiv leverages a decade of Owkin's foundational medical AI research, including access to an extensive patient data network and proprietary AI models trained on multimodal data. As an independent company, Waiv will remain a key strategic partner in Owkin's patient validation ecosystem. This also includes patient-derived organoid testing and Owkin's therapeutic clinical trial INVOKE targeting triple inhibition of EP2, EP4, and DP1 with a first in class phase 1 (OKN4395). Together, these elements provide the reality check that AI insights need to transition into validated, proprietary intellectual property.

"The spin out of Waiv represents the natural evolution of our strategy to validate AI in the real world," said Thomas Clozel, CEO and Co-founder of Owkin. "It's not enough to build models. You need feedback from real world applications to continuously improve the AI, ensuring models work for all patients in actual clinical workflows."

"Waiv brings the scalability and speed of AI to oncology testing, while enabling drug developers to access insights that were previously out of reach," said Meriem Sefta, CEO and Co-founder, Waiv. "Our goal is to make AI-enabled precision testing the global standard."

Learn more about Waiv at www.wearewaiv.com

Learn more about Owkin's Patient Validation Hub at https://www.owkin.com/what-is-patient-validation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260312916609/en/

Contacts:

Owkin press enquiries: alistair.jennings@owkin.com

Waiv press enquiries: rajin.kang-ext@wearewaiv.com; talia.lliteras@wearewaiv.com