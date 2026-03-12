J.S. Held Launches AI Disputes Monitor to Track Rapidly Growing AI Litigation Landscape

Dashboard Resource Provides Legal Professionals with Actionable Intelligence on AI-Related Cases Across Technology Categories, Market Segments, and Jurisdictions

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Held, a global consulting firm combining technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise, today announced the launch of the J.S. Held AI Disputes Monitor, a dashboard resource designed to help legal professionals track and analyze the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI) litigation.

AI-related litigation has surged at a 56.5% five-year compounded annual growth rate, with 93% of cases filed in the United States and significant concentrations in California, New York, and Illinois. From generative AI copyright disputes to predictive analytics implications for criminal justice, the complexity and volume of AI litigation demand specialized intelligence and strategic insight.

The AI Disputes Monitor tracks case developments across AI technology categories, market segments, and jurisdictions, drawing on data from independent, publicly accessible third-party sources, and combining it with expert analysis from J.S. Held's team to deliver actionable intelligence for litigators navigating this dynamic practice area.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate, innovate, and compete-and the legal system is working to keep pace," said James E. Malackowski, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at J.S. Held. "The AI Disputes Monitor reflects our commitment to providing legal professionals with the strategic intelligence they need to advise clients effectively in this rapidly evolving space." The team's deep technical, economic, and market expertise, developed through years of providing expert opinions in legal proceedings, informs rigorous data analysis and enables practitioners to anticipate trends, assess risk, and make informed decisions in AI-related disputes.

The Monitor enables legal professionals to identify emerging litigation patterns, assess jurisdictional trends, and understand the implications for their clients and industries. The resource is designed to support strategic decision-making for law firms, corporate legal departments, and risk management professionals.

Scott Womack, Senior Director in the Office of the Chief Intellectual Property Officer at J.S. Held and head of the data analysis team, explains, "The AI Disputes Monitor gives legal professionals a clear view of where cases are being filed, which technologies are involved, and how courts are responding. Our goal is to turn raw data into strategic insight that helps litigators stay ahead of the curve and serve their clients with confidence."

Beyond the dashboard, J.S. Held's team is available to present deeper findings, discuss emerging patterns, and work one-on-one with clients to contextualize the implications for specific industries and legal strategies.

Download the AI Disputes Monitor:https://oceantomo.com/js-held-ai-disputes-monitor/download/. And to learn more, contact OceanTomo@jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

