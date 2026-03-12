LZE GmbH is expanding its technology transfer portfolio and making the RFicient ultra-low-power wake-up receiver technology from the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS available for the first time as a standard chip for close-to-production industrial applications. The solution enables energy-efficient IoT designs that remain continuously reachable while consuming only microamps a key step for long-lasting, low-maintenance IoT products.

LZE GmbH drives technology transfer to market: standard chip availability for close-to-production applications

As a bridge between research and industry, LZE GmbH is making it easier for companies to access innovative technologies and helping them to quickly and reliably transform new developments into market-ready solutions. With RFicient-IC (FH101RF), LZE is providing another high-tech product that comes directly from Fraunhofer research and can now be ordered in volume and integrated into close-to-production product development for the first time.

The introduction of this standard chip reduces development cycles and allows manufacturers to turn efficient IoT wireless solutions into products much faster from smart home devices and industrial sensors to logistics and tracking solutions.

Technology background: ultra-low-power reception at less than 3.5 µA

RFicient resolves a key challenge in wireless, battery-powered IoT systems: continuous radio reception with extremely low energy consumption. The wake-up receiver constantly monitors the radio channel while consuming less than 3.5 µA and responds to wake-up signals in just around 32 milliseconds. It supports multiple license-free frequency bands, including 433 MHz, 868/915 MHz and 2.4 GHz, and allows selective wake-up via a 16-bit ID. This makes it possible to develop IoT products that can operate for many years on a single battery without compromising on range or response time.

According to Dr. Christian Forster, CEO of LZE GmbH: "Our task is to turn research results into market-ready technologies. RFicient is a brilliant example: industry needs energy-efficient wireless solutions that are both reliable and scalable. By making RFicient-IC available as a standard product, we allow companies to obtain it from us in volume, thus accelerating the path from idea to product all based on cutting-edge research by Fraunhofer IIS."

Thomas Thönes, Group Leader, RFIC Design at Fraunhofer IIS, adds: "With RFicient, we show how wireless systems can respond quickly and reliably with minimal energy consumption. The ability to continuously detect wake-up signals while consuming less than 3.5 µA opens up new perspectives for sustainable, low-maintenance IoT solutions. The next logical step is therefore to make the technology available to industry as a standard solution together with our partner LZE."

Broad range of possible applications

RFicient is particularly suitable for applications requiring high energy efficiency and a long operating life, such as smart home and building automation systems, industrial status monitoring, wireless sensor networks and logistics and tracking solutions.

RFicient at embedded world 2026

Fraunhofer IIS will be showcasing its RFicient technology, inter alia, at the joint Fraunhofer stand (422 in Hall 4) at embedded world in Nuremberg from March 10 to 12, 2026.

RFicient-IC (FH101RF) is available directly from LZE GmbH's online store.

https://www.lze-innovation.de/en/products/rficient-iot-ic

About LZE GmbH

At LZE GmbH, we are the bridge between the world of science and the market. Together with our strong research partners from a wide range of disciplines, we have developed effective and efficient tools in numerous applied research projects that make it easier to transfer the latest scientific findings into industrially applicable solutions. This is how we transform inventions into market-ready innovations.

As a marketplace for cutting-edge technology, we provide companies with access to innovative developments and products, as well as comprehensive market launch services. We also handle the marketing of cutting-edge technologies directly from research institutions.

For further information, visit https://www.lze-innovation.de/en

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260311214149/en/

Contacts:

Contact for journalists

Gizem Sarigül

LZE GmbH

Tel.: +49 9131 9289492

E-mail: gizem.sariguel@lze-innovation.de