TeamViewer Germany GmbH: TeamViewer EMEA Partner Summit positions partner ecosystem for TeamViewer ONE and AEM innovation

BERLIN, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace solutions, hosted its 2026 EMEA Partner Summit in Berlin, bringing together executives from 90 European channel and distribution partners. The event centered on the company's 2026 roadmap toward AI-driven Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). TeamViewer leadership presented deep-dive insights on strategy, competitive differentiation, and roadmap including hands-on demonstrations of recent and upcoming TeamViewer ONE innovation.

TeamViewer ONE brings together endpoint management, remote connectivity, and digital employee experience in an innovative AEM platform. This allows customers to continuously monitor their IT environment, detect issues early, automate remediation, and systematically capture knowledge from support interactions and system behavior. Over time, these insights are fed back into IT operations, forming a closed-loop learning cycle that drives the shift from reactive support toward more proactive and increasingly autonomous IT operations.

"2026 will be the year of breakthrough AEM innovation on the TeamViewer ONE platform," said Stefan Prestele, Senior Vice President Partner Marketing at TeamViewer. "Bringing partners from all of Europe to Berlin was an energizing kick-off to translating our strong product innovation into customer value and commercial success for TeamViewer and our partners alike. Our ecosystem is very well positioned to deliver on this significant potential as also evidenced by standout performances recognized in our Partner Awards."

"The partnership between TeamViewer and Prianto/QBS is successful because it is built on more than technology," said Timo Winter, Director Strategic Alliances at Prianto/QBS, which was named TeamViewer EMEA Distributor of the Year. "It is rooted in trust, shared goals and a genuine passion for helping partners and customers succeed. With the impressive AEM innovation lined up by TeamViewer for this year and strong momentum in the partner program, we are very well equipped to drive joint success."

The summit concluded with a celebration of the TeamViewer EMEA Partner Awards. Recognized partners include Prianto/QBS as EMEA Distributor of the Year, Computer Gross as Local Distributor of the Year, Bechtle as Value Added Reseller of the Year, TAP.DE Solutions as Growth Partner of the Year, Raj Singh (On Device Solutions Ltd. UK) as LinkedIn Challenge Winner and Grupa blue, Computacenter, ALLNET.ITALIA and ObjectLine for Best Marketing Idea.

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers. Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a pro forma revenue of around 768 EUR million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

