Living Security Welcomes Edna Conway as Executive Advisor as AI-Native Human Risk Management Reaches Enterprise Inflection Point

Former Microsoft and Cisco Chief Security and Risk Officer Joins as Living Security Prepares to Launch Its Most Comprehensive Platform Yet, Extending HRM to Secure a Hybrid Workforce of Humans and AI Agents

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced that Edna Conway has joined as Executive Advisor. Conway has built and led security programs at global scale, having served as as Chief Security and Risk Officer for Microsoft Azure Infrastructure and Chief Security Officer for Cisco's Global Value Chain.

Her appointment comes as Living Security prepares to launch its most significant platform release to date, extending AI-native Human Risk Management to address the emerging challenge of securing a hybrid workforce of humans and AI agents.

The announcement follows Living Security's recent market momentum and the release of its HRM Purchasing Toolkit , highlighting accelerating enterprise adoption and growing maturity in the Human Risk Management category. The upcoming platform launch will introduce initial AI Agent visibility, including insight into how agents influence employee risk. This marks the company's formal expansion of AI-native HRM to address the security challenges of a hybrid workforce where humans and AI agents operate side by side.

"Organizations that transform swiftly, moving from detection-based to prediction-based approaches and from training-centric to risk-centric models, will thrive securely in the next decade of AI empowered business."

- Edna Conway, Advisory Board Member, Living Security

The AI-Native Inflection Point

Five years ago, Living Security pioneered Human Risk Management, moving the industry beyond compliance-driven security awareness training toward actually measuring and managing human risk . Today, that category is reaching a new threshold. The convergence of generative AI, increasingly sophisticated threat actors, and the rapid proliferation of AI agents within enterprise environments has fundamentally changed what it means to manage workforce risk.

Living Security's forthcoming platform launch reflects this evolution directly. Built AI-native from the ground up, the platform moves beyond detecting and reporting risk to predicting and preventing it, and for the first time extends that intelligence to AI agents operating alongside human employees within enterprise environments. As AI agents take on roles in code development, customer service, and decision support, the same behavioral analytics that identify risky human behavior will be applied to monitor, assess, and influence AI agent risk.

"We're at an inflection point," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "The workforce is no longer just human. AI agents are becoming employees, operating with access, authority, and the capacity to introduce or reduce risk. Our platform launch represents the next chapter of what we've always believed: that protecting organizations means understanding and managing risk at the level of the individual, whether that individual is a person or an agent. Edna has seen the future of enterprise security from the inside of two of the most complex organizations on earth. Having her perspective as we make this leap is invaluable."

About Edna Conway

As Chief Security & Risk Officer for Microsoft Cloud Infrastructure, and CSO for Cisco's Global Value Chain, she collectively oversaw security and resiliency for over $245 billion in technology operations and ~240,000 third party ecosystem members. During her tenure, she navigated more than 60 M&A transactions, built security organizations spanning five continents, and developed global frameworks for supply chain security, risk governance, and enterprise resilience. Conway's qualifications and experience include:

Inductee, Global Cybersecurity Hall of Fame and Fortune's Most Powerful Women

Advisor to U.S. government bodies, NATO, NASA, and leading VC/PE firms on emerging technology risk and testimony/addresses before U.S. Presidential Commissions on cybersecurity, NATO, the Hague, and the United Nations

Board member, Audit Committee Chair, and advisor to public, private, and government-affiliated organizations

Deep go-to-market experience with CSOs, CISOs, CIOs and Chief Risk Officers across regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, defense, and telecom

"What Living Security has built is rare, a platform that treats human behavior as data, and uses that data to empirically reduce risk," said Conway. "What excites me most is where we're going next. Securing a hybrid workforce of humans and AI agents in a unified, intelligent system is not a future concept. It's an urgent imperative. I'm proud to help guide that work."

From Awareness to Intelligence: The Next Phase of HRM

Living Security's upcoming platform launch, its most ambitious to date, will bring together years of behavioral data, proprietary risk modeling, and generative AI to deliver a solution that predicts and prevents risk rather than simply detecting it. The platform will introduce AI Agent visibility as a new capability, providing security teams with insight into how AI agents are influencing employee behavior and enterprise risk posture.

This launch follows a period of significant market validation. Enterprise adoption of Living Security's HRM platform has accelerated, with growing traction in regulated industries, exactly the environments where Conway's expertise will amplify the company's go-to-market reach.

The company's recently released HRM Purchasing Toolkit further solidifies its position as the definitive voice in the category it created, providing enterprise buyers with a framework for evaluating human risk solutions at a time when the market is crowded with point products that equate training completion with true risk reduction.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management, helping organizations measure and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategy. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024, Living Security enables enterprises to move from awareness-based metrics to measurable risk reduction in an AI-accelerated threat landscape. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com

Media Contact:

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-welcomes-edna-conway-as-executive-advisor-as-ai-n-1144106