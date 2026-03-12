Anzeige
The Longevity Center OA: The Longevity Centers of America Expands Mental Wellness Services with Procaine IV Therapy for Stress and Anxiety Relief

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / The Longevity Centers of America (LCOA) has expanded its mental wellness offerings with Procaine IV Therapy. This integrative treatment supports nervous system regulation and emotional balance. The therapy addresses growing concerns about chronic stress and anxiety by offering a non-pharmaceutical approach to resetting the autonomic nervous system.

Procaine IV Therapy delivers procaine intravenously during 60-minute sessions. The treatment targets the root causes of stress dysregulation. It works by balancing two key systems: the sympathetic nervous system, which controls fight-or-flight responses, and the parasympathetic nervous system, which manages rest and recovery.

The therapy helps modulate inflammatory signaling and reset nervous system patterns. Many people with prolonged stress develop autonomic dysregulation. Their bodies remain on high alert even when no real threat exists. This shows up as anxiety, sleep problems, trouble concentrating, and constant tension.

Patients often report several benefits after treatment. These include reduced anxiety and tension, improved emotional regulation, better sleep quality, greater mental clarity, and relief from chronic stress. While results vary by individual, many patients feel calmer within 24 to 48 hours of their infusion.

LCOA has integrated Procaine IV Therapy into its comprehensive mental wellness services. Other options include Stellate Ganglion Block therapy, peptide protocols, and hormone optimization. This approach allows physicians to customize treatment plans for each patient's unique needs.

The therapy arrives as mental health challenges have reached epidemic levels nationwide. Traditional medications remain important tools. However, many patients want complementary approaches that address the physical roots of stress without relying only on pharmaceuticals.

All Procaine IV infusions at LCOA are administered by trained clinicians under physician supervision. The environment is safe and comfortable. The medical team evaluates each patient's health history, symptoms, and goals before recommending therapy.

Ideal candidates include several groups. These are individuals with chronic stress or nervous system dysregulation, those dealing with anxiety or persistent tension, patients seeking natural emotional support, people with stress-related sleep issues, and anyone wanting to improve focus and clarity. The therapy works especially well for people who feel stuck in stress mode despite trying conventional relaxation techniques.

Treatment involves scheduled sessions in LCOA's therapeutic environment. Some patients book appointments as needed during stressful periods. Others pursue a series of infusions for longer-term support. The medical team determines the best frequency based on how each person responds.

Dr. Benjamin Kosubevsky and the LCOA team use an evidence-informed, integrative approach. They combine therapies like Procaine IV with diagnostic testing, hormone optimization, and lifestyle guidance. This addresses the many factors that contribute to stress and emotional imbalance.

The expansion into Procaine IV Therapy shows LCOA's commitment to innovative, science-based care. The therapy complements traditional mental health treatment. It does not replace counseling or psychiatric medication. Instead, it provides an additional tool that addresses the physical aspects of stress and anxiety.

Patients interested in Procaine IV Therapy can schedule a consultation at The Longevity Centers of America. Call (864) 520-5232 for more information.

About The Longevity Centers of America

The Longevity Centers of America provides comprehensive regenerative medicine, longevity-focused healthcare, and mental wellness services. Led by Dr. Benjamin Kosubevsky, DO, the practice specializes in integrative treatments for chronic conditions, hormonal imbalances, musculoskeletal issues, and mental health challenges. LCOA combines advanced medical technology with personalized, root-cause approaches to help patients optimize their well-being. For more information, visit thelcoa.com.

Contact:
The Longevity Centers of America
Phone: (864) 520-5232
Email: infogvl@thelcoa.com
Website:https://www.thelcoa.com

SOURCE: The Longevity Center OA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-longevity-centers-of-america-expands-mental-wellness-services-wit-1145608

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
