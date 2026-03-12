Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Lions International proudly announces the upcoming 48th annual Lions Day with the United Nations (LDUN), a series of global advocacy events bringing together Lions, Leos, United Nations diplomats, global leaders and community advocates to renew collaboration on humanitarian service.

As Lions International celebrates more than 80 years of partnership with the United Nations, this year's Lions Day with the United Nations events will take place in New York City on March 20, 2026, and in Vienna, Austria, on April 29, 2026. The annual observance commemorates Lions International's longstanding consultative status with the UN, dating back to 1945 when Lion leaders were invited to contribute to the development of the UN's non-governmental organization charter. Today, LDUN continues to provide a platform for dialogue, education and shared purpose around the world's most pressing challenges.

"Lions are deeply proud of our enduring association with the United Nations and the opportunity to collaborate with its many agencies in service to humanity," said Lions Clubs International President A.P. Singh. "We value this partnership and look forward to continuing our work together to advance health, education, peace and sustainable development for communities around the world."

The New York City program will offer participants the opportunity to engage with United Nations officials at UN Headquarters, participate in discussions on global issues and explore ways to magnify service impact at both the local and global level. The Vienna program, hosted at the Vienna International Centre, will feature multilingual sessions and materials, along with unique networking opportunities and insights into the UN's mission and Lions' global service.

Both events are designed to strengthen Lions' collaborative efforts with the United Nations and reaffirm the organization's commitment to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including health and well-being, education, peace and environmental stewardship.

"Lions Day with the United Nations is more than a celebration - it is a powerful reminder that when volunteers and global leaders come together, real change happens," added Singh. "Through our collaboration with the United Nations, Lions are delivering sight, food, health care and hope to millions of people every year. This partnership turns compassion into measurable impact - improving lives, strengthening neighborhoods and building a more peaceful world."

For more than a century, Lions have addressed the needs of their communities and the world through hands-on service and global advocacy. Through Lions Day with the United Nations, the organization reaffirms its enduring commitment to international cooperation, peace and sustainable development - demonstrating how local action, when united with global partnerships, can create lasting change.

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International, we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287996

Source: Lions International