Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Christofferson, Robb & Company, LLC: CRC and ADIA to deepen long-standing relationship

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christofferson Robb & Company ("CRC"), a leading New York and London based private credit manager, has reached an agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") to create a new fund that will invest in Significant Risk Transfer ("SRT") transactions and other growth strategies managed by CRC. ADIA will also acquire a participation interest in CRC.

Founded in 2002, CRC invests in bank capital strategies, mainly SRT transactions, that deliver non-dilutive capital solutions to European banks. According to CRC's calculations, as of December 31, 2025, CRC funds provided credit protection to 1.2% of performing corporate bank loans in the European Union. Since 2016, CRC has also managed a liquid fund that invests and trades in bank capital securities.

"We are proud to partner with ADIA, which is among the world's most established investors. It will bring new capabilities that will benefit CRC's bank counterparties and all our investors," said Richard Robb, CEO of CRC.

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said, "This investment aligns with our strategy of backing differentiated private credit platforms, targeting specific market segments. CRC has earned a reputation as one of the leading counterparts for European banks seeking capital solutions."

Freshfields acted as legal advisors to ADIA. Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to CRC.

About Christofferson, Robb & Company (CRC)
With offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Milan, since 2002, CRC has invested in more than 200 bilateral SRT transactions with European banks. As of December 31, 2025, the firm had AUM of $9.8 billion.

About ADIA
Established in 1976, ADIA is a globally-diversified investment institution that prudently invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi through a strategy focused on long term value creation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crc-and-adia-to-deepen-long-standing-relationship-302711097.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.