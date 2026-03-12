Anzeige
12.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
Mollyroe Plc - Chief Executive Officer Appointment

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Chief Executive Officer Appointment

Mollyroe is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Matthew Hopkins as a Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Darren is a dynamic and strategic qualified chartered accountant with significant corporate finance experience and a proven track record of successfully raising investment and leading exits in both public and private markets particularly with innovative, high-growth, technology-led businesses. He has a strong focus on growth, exceptional analytical abilities, outstanding communication skills and deep technical expertise. An adaptable and team-oriented leader, excelling at managing multiple operational roles during periods of business scaling, driving sustainable growth and delivering value.

Darren is a Co-Founder of Cascade and his appointment deepens the relationship between Mollyroe, as well as providing Mollyroe's shareholders direct access to Cascade's development and progress as the product enters the external testing phase, the last phase ahead of its public launch. Further, it aligns the ambitions of Cascade and Mollyroe's shareholders as Cascade considers the plethora of funding avenues available to it, be it UK/US capital markets or UK, UAE or US private capital.

Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Access Aquis Growth Market Rulebook

The names of all companies and partnerships of which Darren Hopkins, has been a director or partner at any time in the previous five years are set out below:

Current directorships or partnershipsPrevious directorships or partnerships
Hammerhead Interactive Limited
CK & D Consulting Limited Metaplex Limited
Cascade Studio LLC CKD&O Property Limited
NYX Industries Limited
Time-Slice Films Limited
Dimension Studio Limited
General Systems Vehicle Limited
8th Dimension Limited

Darren Hopkins holds no ordinary shares or options in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company
Paul Ryan - Executive Director
mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930


© 2026 PR Newswire
