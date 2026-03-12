Heat pumps are increasingly used for domestic hot water in Europe due to their efficiency and compatibility with solar power, but their lower operating temperatures can create conditions where Legionella pneumophila may grow if systems are poorly designed. Proper hydraulic design, temperature control, and periodic thermal disinfection ensure both high efficiency and safe, hygienic operation.Heat pumps are rapidly becoming a standard solution for domestic hot water (DHW) production across Europe. Driven by decarbonization targets, electrification policies, and the rapid growth of rooftop photovoltaics ...

