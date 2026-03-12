Ambarella is recognized as an 'Emerging Leaders Company' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the System-on-Chip Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambarella, Inc. is a California-based edge AI semiconductor company that designs low-power, high-performance AI system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for intelligent edge applications such as video security, robotics, drones, industrial automation, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It has been recognized as a 'Emerging Leaders Company' in the System-on-Chip market space' on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform.

The company recently announced its CV7 edge AI vision SoC, a 4?nm system-on-chip optimized for simultaneous multi-stream 8K video and advanced on-device AI processing with very low power consumption, enabling next-generation consumer and enterprise vision products, drones, robotics, and automotive applications.

Ambarella also expanded its AI?SoC portfolio with the N1 series, which supports generative and multi-modal AI models on the edge at a fraction of the power of traditional GPUs, and the CV75S 5?nm family for efficient vision-language model inferencing across security and robotics. Its SoCs integrate advanced video compression, neural network processing, sensor fusion and planning functions, making them suitable for performing complex AI inference directly on devices without cloud dependency, reducing latency and total cost.

Ambarella supports a growing ecosystem with its Cooper Developer Platform and partnerships that accelerate time-to-market for developers and OEMs leveraging their Agentic AI blueprints. With 400 million SoCs shipped globally, including 40 million edge AI SoCs deployed in Physical AI endpoints, the company has established strong market traction and continues to grow as demand for edge AI and vision-centric processors increases. Its products address a broad spectrum of AI inference applications while delivering high performance per watt and efficiency, positioning Ambarella as a key player in the competitive edge AI SoC market.

Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

