Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: CASC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Existing Agency Inc. on March 17th, 2pm ET.

Existing Agency invites current shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Existing Agency Inc.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Existing website.

For more information and to register: https://streamyard.com/watch/7Tgpiu2y7TGk

Commodities to be covered: Copper, Gold, Silver, Molybdenum





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11851/288264_24610ac0f481b81b_001full.jpg

About Cascade Copper Corp.

Cascade Copper is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper and gold, porphyry and mesothermal gold deposits in British Columbia and VMS and BIF copper, gold, and silver style deposits in Ontario. Cascade's priority is to conduct exploration using modern technology that includes 3D inversion modelling of geophysics, LiDAR elevation models and AI enhanced Predictive Modelling from all historic and modern data inputs. Drilling is planned on several of its copper-gold targets this year. Cascade has five projects, including the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, the Centrefire Copper-Gold Project, the Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project and the Bendor Gold-Tungsten Project.

www.cascadecopper.com

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288264

Source: Existing Agency Inc.