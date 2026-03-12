Substantial submissions and a new fellowship: Talogy set for a historic year at SIOP 2026

GLENDALE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talogy, a global leader in talent management solutions, has had 21 peer-reviewed session submissions accepted for the upcoming 41st Annual Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) Conference.

In addition, the company's Chief Scientist, Ted Kinney, Ph.D. has been appointed as a SIOP Fellow for his significant contribution to evolving the candidate experience over a career spanning more than two decades.

The 2026 SIOP Conference will take place in New Orleans from April 29 to May 2. As a Silver Partner, Talogy will continue its commitment to bridging the gap between psychological science and practical talent solutions, with more than 20 Talogy employees scheduled to participate in panel discussions, forums and workshops during the four-day event.

A landmark year for scientific contribution

The 21 submissions reflect the breadth of Talogy's scientific contributions to the field. This year's accepted research and panel discussions will focus on several high-impact themes currently shaping the global workforce, including:

GenAI and assessment integrity: navigating the 'trust disconnect' by addressing GenAI-assisted faking, ensuring security in remote testing, and exploring the role of LLMs in job analysis and candidate engagement.

navigating the 'trust disconnect' by addressing GenAI-assisted faking, ensuring security in remote testing, and exploring the role of LLMs in job analysis and candidate engagement. Inclusive design and accessibility: advancing assessment frameworks to improve neurodivergent hiring, addressing ageism across the employee lifecycle, and enhancing accessibility for all candidates.

advancing assessment frameworks to improve neurodivergent hiring, addressing ageism across the employee lifecycle, and enhancing accessibility for all candidates. Predicting potential and performance: examining the intersection of high potential (HiPo) identification, the impact of toxic leadership traits, and the strategic use of 360-degree feedback in executive development.

examining the intersection of high potential (HiPo) identification, the impact of toxic leadership traits, and the strategic use of 360-degree feedback in executive development. The early career gap: identifying and overcoming the widening disparity between the expectations of early career professionals and hiring managers.

Talogy's Chief Scientist awarded SIOP fellowship

An honor reserved for particularly distinguished Industrial-Organizational (I-O) psychologists, Ted Kinney, Ph.D, and Chief Scientist at Talogy has been named as a SIOP Fellow in 2026.

Commenting on Ted's news, Russ Becker, CEO, Talogy said: "For more than two decades, Ted's leadership and expertise has helped to steer the candidate experience towards a rigorous, technology-enabled future.

"His ongoing work in the field has made a significant difference to Talogy customers and stakeholders, changing the way talent is identified and developed for the better."

Ted Kinney added; "Receiving this Fellowship is a profound honor. I am also especially proud of our presence at SIOP this year, as it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to sharing data-driven insights that will help organizations and individuals to thrive."

Ted follows in the footsteps of colleague Dr. Joseph Abraham, who was awarded the same honor in 2025.

Join Talogy in New Orleans

Attendees are invited to visit the Talogy booth in the exhibit hall to interact with the experts behind the research and explore how Talogy's solutions translate complex psychological data into actionable talent insights.

View the SIOP '26 schedule.

Image: Ted Kinney, Chief Scientist, Talogy

About Talogy:

Talogy is proud to be one of the world's leading talent management solution providers. Crafting personalized solutions to help select, develop, and transform talent and organizations worldwide.

Partnering with organizations to truly understand their challenges inside out to help them make the best data-driven people decisions.

Combining 75+ years of expertise, an extensive content library, and innovative technology, Talogy helps clients find, build, and grow the best talent.

