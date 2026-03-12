Viably Strengthens Partnership with Powerscreen of Florida Through Expanded Coverage in Tennessee and Alabama

Expansion reflects continued growth and strong performance supporting Komptech customers across the Southeast.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Viably, a leading provider of innovative equipment solutions for the waste and recycling industry, announced the expansion of its existing dealer partnership with Powerscreen of Florida. Effective March 1, 2026, the company will expand its representation of Viably's Komptech equipment portfolio into Tennessee and Alabama, building on its proven track record of supporting customers across the Southeast.

The expanded territory reflects the continued growth of the partnership and Viably's confidence in Powerscreen of Florida's ability to deliver strong market engagement alongside consistent, high-quality customer support. Through its experience representing Komptech solutions, the team has demonstrated a commitment to helping customers optimize equipment performance through knowledgeable service and long-term operational support.

"Powerscreen of Florida consistently demonstrates the qualities we value in a dealer partner - strong market performance combined with a clear commitment to supporting customers long after the sale," said Kevin Yuncker, Sr. Dealer Development at Viably. "Expanding their coverage into Tennessee and Alabama allows us to build on that success while ensuring customers in these markets benefit from experienced local support."

Under the expanded agreement, Powerscreen of Florida will represent Komptech shredders, turners, screens, and separators, providing sales, service, and parts support for customers throughout the region.

"We're proud to continue growing our relationship with Viably and expand support for Komptech customers across the Southeast," said Raffi Bournigal, Sales Manager, Powerscreen of Florida. "This expansion reflects the success our teams have built together and allows us to bring the same level of expertise and customer focus to operations in Tennessee and Alabama."

About Viably

Viably is the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, Harp Renewables food waste recyclers, the U.S. distributor of Scott Equipment Company food waste depackaging and drywall recycling systems, a distributor of MGL stacking conveyors and mulch coloring units, and the distributor of Diamond Z grinders in the Southwest U.S. Our specialized product portfolio comprises over 40 machine types engineered to tackle the toughest challenges of Construction and Demolition (C&D), Organic Waste, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and Single-Stream Recycling streams. With a consultative approach to solutions development for customers and unmatched after-sales support, including parts and technical service, we empower our clients with new capabilities to help them evolve their businesses and protect our planet.

For more information about Viably and its complete portfolio of waste-processing solutions, please visit thinkviably.com.

About Powerscreen of FL

Powerscreen of Florida is a provider of material processing equipment solutions, offering sales, rentals, parts, and service support for crushing, screening, washing, conveying, and recycling applications. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, the company brings more than 40 years of industry experience supporting customers with performance-driven equipment and responsive service throughout the Southeast.

For more information about Powerscreen of Florida, please visit powerscreenfla.com.

