Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice President, Investment Solutions at Sun Life Canada, and their executive team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the launch of their new Blended Research ETF Series:

SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol International Fund ETF Series (TSX: SBLI)

SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol Global Fund ETF Series (TSX: SBLG)





The new Blended Research ETF Series provides advisors and investors another way to access the deep and specialized portfolio management expertise of sub-advisor MFS Investment Management.

The introduction of these new ETF series represents another enhancement to the two MFS Blended Research Low Vol funds, building on the recently announced management fee reductions. Both funds were also recently renamed to better reflect the proprietary Blended Research approach used by Sun Life Global Investments' sub-advisor, MFS Investment Management (MFS).

Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life Global Investments has $63 billion in assets under management across institutional mandates, mutual funds and ETFs, and guaranteed wealth products.

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc. all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies.

